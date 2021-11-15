“Diablo II Resurrected” brings genre classic to the modern age

Strictly Limited Games announced today that they will be bringing Deathsmiles I・II to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as a Limited Edition physical release and Collector’s Edition physical release. Both will be available to pre-order from their site beginning on November 7. The Strictly Limited Edition contains Deathsmiles, Deathsmiles Mega Black Label Edition, Deathsmiles II and Gothic wa Mahou Otome DLC all on cartridge or disc depending on the respective platform. The Limited Edition includes the manual with the game, will set you back 49,99€ and limited to 2,800 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 copies for PS4. The Collector’s Edition is individually numbered with a pricetag of 89,99€ and limited to 2,200 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,000 copies for PlayStation 4. The Collector’s Edition includes the game, Collector’s Edition box, Acrylic Graveyard DIY-Orama, Wall Scroll with main visual, large reserible poster (DIN A2), character sticker set, OST with arrange DLC racks, set of 6 postcards, 4 character cards, 3 marquee stickers, Deathsmiles enamel pin, set of keychains and a Deathsmiles arcade poster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO