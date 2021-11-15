ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa pedestrian struck and killed on Dale Mabry and Kennedy

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

TAMPA — A pedestrian was hit and killed during a collision Sunday night at the intersection of N Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa police say.

The incident briefly closed the busy intersection, police said in a news release sent at 11:25 p.m.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and the driver remained at the scene.

Police did not identify the driver or the victim.

