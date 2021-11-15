Tampa pedestrian struck and killed on Dale Mabry and Kennedy

My wife came home last night to tell me our marriage of over 20 years is no longer sustainable. She said she had done significant research and stated the only way our marriage would survive is if she married someone else for six months of the year and stay married to me the other six. She contends we’d have more money, more friends and even went so far as to invite me to visit her and her new husband in their new home after they get settled. She also expects lots of others who live near them to come visit the new house she wants me to build for “us.” After much thought, I concluded it would be foolish to invest anymore effort in a marriage that would only be part-time. If she isn’t all in, then I’m not either. I’ll just hang onto the adage, “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.” Bye, Hon. I’m going to miss you dearly, but I’m moving on. I hope you find what you’re looking for. I’m just so disappointed you couldn’t (or wouldn’t) find a way to make it work here.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO