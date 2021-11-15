FORECAST: Sunny and Cool

FORECAST :

We are waking up a little chilly for our standards in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon all sunshine with a light NNE breeze 5-10mph that will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Overnight clear and cool as our lows slide back in the mid 50s. We start to warm up Tuesday and Wednesday as our winds turn out of the east pushing our afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and a few of those could linger into Friday. Behind that system the sunshine will return to Southwest Florida Saturday and Sunday with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

