ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Two New Stations Open On Green Line

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA opened two new stations on the Green Line’s B branch Monday.

Four old stops have been merged into the new stations at Babcock Street and Amory Street.

The $30 million consolidation project wasn’t scheduled to be complete until sometime early next year.

The Amory Street station replaces the St. Paul Street and BU West stations. Commuters who used either the Pleasant Street or old Babcock Street stations can now go to the new Babcock Street stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5KZf_0cx1Gv5X00

(WBZ-TV)

This was all a part of the Green Line Transformation project which intends to create faster trips down Commonwealth Avenue incorporating longer platforms that are more accessible.

In a video announcing the opening, MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Pena said riders can now save at least one minute on their commute because of the upgrade.

“It’s awesome, even opened ahead of schedule. It was supposed to be a year and it’s only 9 or 10 months it took them, so really, really, good and just excited. Really excited to see it. Beautiful,” one of the first riders told WBZ-TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLwTn_0cx1Gv5X00

(WBZ-TV)

For more information on the new stations, visit the T’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

New Babcock Street and Amory Street MBTA stations to open Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two new fully accessible MBTA stations are slated to open Monday at Babcock Street and Amory street as part of the Green Line Transformation project, officials said. This comes after the four B Branch stations were consolidated into two stations. This change is expected decrease travel by...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

2 CTA Blue Line Stations Features New Art Work Part Of Ongoing Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — Your commute along the Blue Line is getting “artsy.” The Chicago Transit Authority on Wednesday unveiled two new works of public art as part of the ongoing modernization program. “Remnants” at the Western Blue Line station features cast concrete with blue terrazzo accents. The artists say the shapes reflect the cultures of nearby communities. “Constant Flow” at the Addison station is an art glass installation featuring indigenous trees, plants and wildflowers. “Original artwork adds value not only to our stations and their surrounding communities, but also to the overall transit experience for our riders,” CTA stated on their website.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Boston Student’s $3,000 Saxophone Found After It Was Stolen At MBTA Station

BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police have found a Boston Public Schools student’s stolen saxophone, worth more than $3,000. Transit police said that on the afternoon of on Oct. 29, the 16-year-old put her school-issued saxophone down on a bench on the outbound platform at the MBTA Fields Corner station in Dorchester. She turned away for a minute, and a man walked off with the instrument. A 59-year-old man from Dorchester will face charges.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Line#Mbta#Wbz Tv
restonnow.com

County, WMATA to strike parking arrangement for new Silver Line stations

To date, the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) has been running fare collection at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station — a county-owned facility — without compensation. As a hand-off date for the 11.5-mile extension comes close to fruition, officials are now contemplating the best way for fare collections to continue....
RESTON, VA
cyclingweekly.com

MAAP's new city line aims to encourage commuters to swap four-wheels for two

Australian cycling apparel brand MAAP has released its MTA range of clothing designed for city riding and commuting by bike - and all the places you may stop in between. Cycling has a clear role to play in a more environmentally sustainable future and MAAP is hoping its Transit Apparel clothing will help commuters to cycle to work - and elsewhere - in comfort and style.
MTA
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Eyes Free Fares On 3 MBTA Bus Routes

BOSTON (CBS) – Riders in Boston may soon have two more free bus rides. The ride-for-free signs on the 28 bus are already there, and riders said it’s a welcome relief. “I was shocked that it was free this morning when I got on. I think it’s a good idea,” said one rider. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu wants to extend the three-month pilot program and is seeking an $8 million appropriation in federal funds to make it happen. The funds are already available through the American Rescue Plan to help communities impacted by the pandemic. “Our charge is to see every person and listen,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

South Side Residents Hope Red Line Extension Will Bring ‘Activity And Hopefully Development’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line expansion is closer to reality, thanks to Congress’ new massive infrastructure bill. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, residents hope it’ll help local businesses bring in more traffic and give commuters a shorter ride to where they need to go. Ledall Edwards’ store has sold a wide variety of clothes since 1974 when Edwards Fashions was started by his father. “Full haberdashery, including overcoats.” What was the street like back in 1974? Busy with people shopping from store to store. “Bustling. A lot of pedestrian traffic. A lot of store fronts. It was great.” Today, though Edwards is still here,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS Boston

28-Year-Old Man Killed In Brockton Crash

BROCKTON (CBS) – A 28-year-old man from Brockton was killed in a crash in the city early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Centre Street. A white sedan was heavily damaged and off the road, just a short distance away from a U-Haul truck with significant front end damage. A utility pole was also broken. A man died in the crash on Centre Street in Brockton Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV) There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone else was involved. The name of the man who died has not been released.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Alcohol Detection Systems Will Now Be Mandatory In All New Vehicles

BOSTON (CBS) – Drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people every year in the United States. A new law aims to change that by requiring alcohol detection systems in cars to stop impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel. The new law applies to everyone, not just people with a history of drunk driving. Sarah Carmichael says a crash in February 2008 changed her life forever. She was stopped at a light in Framingham when she was hit by a drunk driver. “I was in a medically induced coma for about 10 days,” Carmichael said. “C1 and C2 vertebrae in my neck...
BOSTON, MA
Loudoun Times.com

Metrorail Silver Line Ashburn Station

Silver Line Metrorail Phase 2 reaches ‘substantial completion’ milestone. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
ASHBURN, VA
digboston.com

NATIVE AMERICANS, QUINCY EXTEND “OLIVE BRANCH” TO BOSTON

With the prospect of ending a legal battle, forming partnerships, and preserving the potential remains of a concentration camp, Wu’s promise of halting the construction of the Long Island Bridge generates cautious optimism. Following a tumultuous and historic election, Boston’s new Mayor Michelle Wu will start off her term facing...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

4 Ambulance Employees Hurt in Serious Rollover Crash on I-95 in Dedham

Several people were hurt when an ambulance company's van rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood Friday, officials said. At least one helicopter was flown to the scene of the crash, according to the authorities, requiring the highway, also Route 128, to be closed, at least briefly.
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

2 Dead In Crashes On I-93 In Dorchester And Route 3 In Weymouth

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in two separate crashes on Routes 93 and 3 early Thursday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after two cars crashed just before 2:30 a.m. They said one of the drivers was going the wrong way. Investigators said 41-year-old Christopher Dopson of Randolph was driving a Chevy Malibu north in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on into a Honda Pilot. Dopson died at the scene. The driver of the Pilot, a 34-year-old man from Randolph, was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. State Police are still looking into why Dopson was driving in the wrong direction. State Police shut down 93 south near Columbia Road in Dorchester after the crash. (WBZ-TV) The other deadly crash happened on Route 3 north in Weymouth just after 2 a.m. State Police said a car went into the woods, trapping two people inside. The 29-year-old driver, Michael Spinola of Scituate, died at the scene. His passenger, a 28-year-old man from Scituate, was rushed to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person was killed in the crash on Route 3 north in Weymouth early Thursday. (WBZ-TV) There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Driver Arrested After Leading State Police On Chase From Hopkinton To Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – A driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after Massachusetts State Police said he led them on a chase from Hopkinton to Dorchester overnight. A witness told State Police a driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was operating “erratically” on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Hopkinton around 1:15 a.m. A trooper tried to stop the car, but it took off. The trooper went after it, but backed off when the car went into a road construction work zone on the Pike in Southboro. When the car came out of the work zone in Natick, State Police picked up...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wheelchair Van Involved In Rollover Crash On I-95 In Dedham; 4 Injured

DEDHAM (CBS) — Four people in a wheelchair van were injured after a multi-vehicle crash Friday in the Dedham-Westwood area on I-95 southbound. The van rolled over near Exit 29B at around noon and landed off the highway. All four inside the van were taken to Boston-area hospitals to be treated for injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Brewster Ambulance, whose van was involved in the crash. There were no patients in the van at the time of the crash. A wheelchair van crashed on Route 128 (WBZ-TV) Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers said getting to the scene was...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Travelers Urged Be Patient, Plan Ahead This Holiday Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Driver Hurt When Speeding SUV Goes Airborne, Slams Into Plymouth Home

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A SUV crashed into a Plymouth condo building Thursday, narrowly missing a woman inside. Brian Suitor was at his Cherry Street home when an SUV barreled through his back deck at around 9:20 a.m. “We immediately heard and felt it. It shook the entire building,” said Suitor. “I looked right out my window and saw the vehicle flipped over, immediately told my wife to call 911.” Police told WBZ-TV that a 55-year old driver was likely going too fast down a hill when he rear-ended another car, hit a boulder and went airborne.   An SUV rolled over and crashed into a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Hit 70 Degrees On Thursday; ‘Easily The Warmest Fall On Record’ To Date

BOSTON (CBS) — Did you get outside today? If you did you likely were able to shed the jacket and sweater, and perhaps and throw on a pair of shorts! November 18 and the high Thursday was 70 degrees in Boston. Just for some perspective, the average high for today’s date is 51. (WBZ-TV graphic) 70 degrees is a “normal” high for September 24th, that was nearly 2 months ago. 70 degrees is the average high in November. . . in San Diego! Boston didn’t break a record but came darn close. The record for November 18 is 73 degrees set back in 1953. The average...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The MBTA is opening 2 new Green Line stations this Monday

And the city of Chelsea is also getting a new, relocated commuter rail station. Two “proper” new stations are coming to the Green Line’s B branch next week. After over eight months of at-times disruptive work to merge four cramped Commonwealth Avenue stops by Boston University, MBTA officials announced Friday that the two new fully accessible stops — a relocated Babcock Street station and newly named Amory Street station — will open Monday.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy