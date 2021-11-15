Two New Stations Open On Green Line

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA opened two new stations on the Green Line’s B branch Monday.

Four old stops have been merged into the new stations at Babcock Street and Amory Street.

The $30 million consolidation project wasn’t scheduled to be complete until sometime early next year.

The Amory Street station replaces the St. Paul Street and BU West stations. Commuters who used either the Pleasant Street or old Babcock Street stations can now go to the new Babcock Street stop.

This was all a part of the Green Line Transformation project which intends to create faster trips down Commonwealth Avenue incorporating longer platforms that are more accessible.

In a video announcing the opening, MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Pena said riders can now save at least one minute on their commute because of the upgrade.

“It’s awesome, even opened ahead of schedule. It was supposed to be a year and it’s only 9 or 10 months it took them, so really, really, good and just excited. Really excited to see it. Beautiful,” one of the first riders told WBZ-TV.

For more information on the new stations, visit the T’s website .