NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed by a train during the morning commute in Manhattan.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday at Grand Central station.

Police said the victim was on the tracks when he was hit by the 7 train. It’s unclear how he got there.

The 7 line was temporarily suspended, and delays lasted throughout the morning.

