Why Gov. Tim Walz is in London this week

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago
Gov. Tim Walz is in London for a trade trip to the United Kingdom and Finland this week.

  • Monday's itinerary includes meetings with British business and trade officials and a visit to Mayo Clinic Healthcare.

Why it matters: State officials say the trip is meant to highlight and strengthen economic ties between the nations.

  • The United Kingdom was Minnesota's eighth largest export market in 2020, per the governor's office.

What's next: Walz, who is traveling with a delegation of 50-plus state officials and business leaders, will spend another day in London before heading to Finland.

  • He flies back Friday.

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

