Why Gov. Tim Walz is in London this week
Gov. Tim Walz is in London for a trade trip to the United Kingdom and Finland this week.
- Monday's itinerary includes meetings with British business and trade officials and a visit to Mayo Clinic Healthcare.
Why it matters: State officials say the trip is meant to highlight and strengthen economic ties between the nations.
- The United Kingdom was Minnesota's eighth largest export market in 2020, per the governor's office.
What's next: Walz, who is traveling with a delegation of 50-plus state officials and business leaders, will spend another day in London before heading to Finland.
- He flies back Friday.
