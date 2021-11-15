Why Gov. Tim Walz is in London this week

Gov. Tim Walz is in London for a trade trip to the United Kingdom and Finland this week.

Monday's itinerary includes meetings with British business and trade officials and a visit to Mayo Clinic Healthcare.

Why it matters: State officials say the trip is meant to highlight and strengthen economic ties between the nations.

The United Kingdom was Minnesota's eighth largest export market in 2020, per the governor's office.

What's next: Walz, who is traveling with a delegation of 50-plus state officials and business leaders, will spend another day in London before heading to Finland.