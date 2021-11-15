Ask Axios: Why are valves protruding from a Des Moines sidewalk?

Here are some ideas outlined in a preliminary plan to upgrade Des Moines' Principal Park.It's expected to go before the City Council Nov. 15.Main entry: A redesign would focus the left field corner of the stadium as the key entry point and include a year-round events plaza and a merchandise store.Parking garage: A three-story, 750-vehicle facility constructed near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Line Drive that is currently a ground parking location.Restaurants and bars would flank the 2nd Street side of the development.Mezzanine Club: Upgrades to the upper concourse area behind home plate that the master plan says is currently underutilized.An operable glass wall system, a kitchen and restrooms would accommodate about 250 people.Mezzanine suites: A two-story area above the main concourse would create two additional areas for eight new suites.Party decks with room for about 100 people could be at both ends of the existing suite level.Downtown playground: Located just off the bike trail on the park's southwest side with a river overview.Interactive water feature: A splash pad near the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers at the park's southeast side.Park space and art sculptures would be in adjacent areas.

