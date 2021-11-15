ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Axios: Why are valves protruding from a Des Moines sidewalk?

By Jason Clayworth
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Question: "Why are water valves protruding several inches from the sidewalk along Beaver Avenue? Those are waiting to take me down," Becky Vergara, of...

Axios Des Moines

Mourning Des Moines' 4th Street losses

There's always been an eclectic spark to downtown Des Moines' 4th St., nestled between Walnut St. and Court Ave.Punk kids could watch their friends play at Vaudeville Mews. Newscasters made Java Joe's their home base. It's the birthplace of crab rangoon pizza.If the halls of The Randolph Hotel could talk — boy, what they would say.But the pandemic came hard for the area known for its vibrant nightlife and unique entertainment options.Driving the news: On Tuesday, Java Joe's announced its closing up shop, adding to the loss of the neighboring Vaudeville Mews from last year.It’s moving to Ankeny at North...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines trails lose trees as development booms

The Des Moines metro's trail system is our area's crown jewels. But as our suburbs rapidly develop, we risk losing the trees that make our paths an outdoor escape. Why it matters: Urban sprawl is happening quickly. As cities and developers build on new land, trails are often in the middle, leading out into these less developed areas.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Survey asks Des Moines residents how they want to improve downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has been painful for downtowns everywhere and that's no different in Des Moines. But now it's time to decide its future. Downtown leaders are asking how much better downtown can be in the years to come. They’re asking residents and workers what they like...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

A closer look at Des Moines' plan to upgrade Principal Park

Here are some ideas outlined in a preliminary plan to upgrade Des Moines' Principal Park.It's expected to go before the City Council Nov. 15.Main entry: A redesign would focus the left field corner of the stadium as the key entry point and include a year-round events plaza and a merchandise store.Parking garage: A three-story, 750-vehicle facility constructed near the corner of Southwest 3rd Street and Line Drive that is currently a ground parking location.Restaurants and bars would flank the 2nd Street side of the development.Mezzanine Club: Upgrades to the upper concourse area behind home plate that the master plan says is currently underutilized.An operable glass wall system, a kitchen and restrooms would accommodate about 250 people.Mezzanine suites: A two-story area above the main concourse would create two additional areas for eight new suites.Party decks with room for about 100 people could be at both ends of the existing suite level.Downtown playground: Located just off the bike trail on the park's southwest side with a river overview.Interactive water feature: A splash pad near the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers at the park's southeast side.Park space and art sculptures would be in adjacent areas.
DES MOINES, IA
cityofames.org

Des Moines Avenue Closing Friday for Paving

Des Moines Avenue from Lincoln Way to East Third Street will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Nov. 19, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to allow paving of the street. The intersection of East Second Street will also be closed. The City of Ames has contracted with Manatts Inc....
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines food pantry plans to move, sell downtown location

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines food pantry that last year helped nearly 60,000 people has announced it has launched a $5.6 million capital campaign and will move its headquarters from downtown to the city's south side. The Des Moines Area Religious Council announced Tuesday its move is...
DES MOINES, IA
News Break
Politics
KBUR

46% of Des Moines County ow fully vaccinated

Burlington, IA- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, roughly 46% of people in des Moines County are now fully vaccinated. The Hawk Eye reports that as of Wednesday, 60% of people in Des Moines County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 46% are now fully vaccinated.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines pays teachers $30 an hour to cover classes amid "perfect storm" of absences

The Des Moines school board approved Oct. 19 paying teachers $30 an hour if they lose their planning time to cover as a substitute teacher in another classroom.Why it matters: That planning time is typically used to prepare classroom instruction, grade papers and catch up on work. But without it, burnt-out teachers are working extra at home.So far, DMPS has paid $5,719 between Oct. 20 and early November.The big picture: Demand for teachers is drastically outpacing supply nationwide. Many are retiring or quitting the profession due to pandemic-era stress, and universities aren't minting new ones fast enough, writes Axios' Erica...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Couch fire empties Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fleur Avenue is open this morning after a fire at the Grey's Lake apartment complex temporarily shut down traffic overnight. The fire happened in the 2700 block of Fleur shortly before midnight. The fire department says the fire started after a resident accidentally set a couch on fire. The couch was recently disinfected and may have been especially flammable at the time.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines hideaway by private pond for sale for $675K

Des Moines' real estate market is starting to settle down as we head into colder temperatures. But we're still seeing rising prices and faster than average sales.If you're looking for a unique home to settle down in, check out this home for sale at 2922 Terrace Dr., sent to us by Axios Des Moines reader Dwight DuBois.Why we love it: Enjoy your own piece of nature while still getting the amenities of city living. This spacious home is hidden away in a forested area, where you'll have nearly an acre of land to yourself and a neighboring private pond.Neighborhood: South of GrandRealtor: Pennie Carroll & AssociatesSpecs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,128 square feet — $675KNotable features: Plenty of windows to soak in the outside, as well as a gas fireplace to cozy up beside. Photo courtesy of Dwight DuBois Photo courtesy of Dwight DuBois
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Sacramento

Roseville City Hall Scandal Includes Arrest, Allegations Of Misusing Public Funds

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville City Hall scandal has left a longtime employee facing felony charges of misusing public funds. Kenneth Glotzbach, 54, is the City of Roseville’s assistant director of waste water utilities. He is now facing big trouble for how he handled the hiring of 32-year old Marisa Tricas. Court documents show Glotzbach first met Tricas in Washington DC in 2018, then created a position for a water project that did not exist in 2019, allegedly lying to Roseville city councilmembers to get funding for it. He arranged for her moving expenses and paid for her law school tuition, all using...
ROSEVILLE, CA
carrollspaper.com

Landus to expand Innovation Center to Des Moines

Landus has announced its intent to enter a long-term lease agreement to expand its Innovation Center to the Gray’s Landing commercial development site near downtown Des Moines. The company first launched this farmer-centric innovation initiative in June at an existing office in Ralston, Iowa, where farmers could connect directly with...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines nabs a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion

West Des Moines achieved a perfect score for LGBTQ+ inclusion in city policies and services in the latest annual Municipal Equality Index released this week by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) and the Equality Federation.Why it matters: It's a tool to understand how well cities are doing and rates more than 500 based on factors like non-discrimination laws, employment, law enforcement and leadership.By the numbers: Iowa City and Dubuque also pulled in the top score of 100 points.The other six Iowa cities that were ranked included Davenport (98), Cedar Rapids (97), Des Moines (96), Ames (94), Sioux City (79), and Waterloo (71).WDM eclipsed DSM by scoring more flex points in things like LGBTQ+ support services for older adults.The big picture: The national average was 67 points, a record high in the ten years of the annual report.Of note: 40 states introduced anti-LGTBQ+ legislation in 2021, the report notes.The bottom line: All of Iowa’s cities scored better than the national average but there’s still room for improvement.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fire damages Des Moines apartments under construction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Future apartments for homeless Iowa youth in the foster care system were damaged in an overnight fire. Des Moines firefighters faced a few challenges while trying to fight the fire at the construction site near Sixth and University avenues. A passerby reported the fire shortly before...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines police identify man killed in shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified an 18-year-old man killed Sunday morning in a shooting. Police say Monday that Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines died in the shooting, which also left another man injured. Police haven’t identified the second man. Police responded to a report of a shooting about 4 a.m. Sunday and found one man in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. The other man was in good condition at a hospital. The death was the 12th homicide in Des Moines in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
