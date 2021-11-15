ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa puppy mill dogs end up at luxury pet stores

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfVH6_0cx1E7YE00

After Daniel Gingerich’s puppy mill was shut down earlier this month, more evidence continues to surface on the operation's unsavory practices.

Details: Hundreds of dogs that were raised in the "filthy" Iowa puppy farm ended up in upscale pet stores across the U.S. — possibly going for as much as $5,000, Iowa Capital Dispatch reports .

Why it matters: When we buy these boutique dogs, we reward a system that encourages bad breeders to continue pumping out puppies for profit.

State of play: Federal authorities shut down Gingerich's operation this year after the Department of Agriculture accused the Iowa breeder of violating the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times.

  • Inspectors noted deplorable conditions at the Wayne County mill, including a golden retriever covered in feces and a poodle puppy so sick that it died in their arms.

Yes, but: Despite their treacherous beginnings, veterinary records tracking nearly 500 of Gingerich's dogs showed that many of them ended up at out-of-state pet stores, ICD reports.

  • These stores, which declined to talk, marketed themselves as "luxury" retailers with names like "Diamonds and Doggies," selling the dogs for thousands of dollars.

The big picture: Across the U.S., at least 300 cities and several states have passed laws trying to end or regulate the retail sale of pets.

  • In Iowa, legislators attempted the opposite . Senate Republicans proposed a law banning local municipalities from enforcing laws regulating zoos and pet stores. It didn't pass.

Go deeper: Iowa puppy-mill dogs were sold at ‘Luxury Puppies’ and other upscale retailers

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Des Moines trails lose trees as development booms

The Des Moines metro's trail system is our area's crown jewels. But as our suburbs rapidly develop, we risk losing the trees that make our paths an outdoor escape. Why it matters: Urban sprawl is happening quickly. As cities and developers build on new land, trails are often in the middle, leading out into these less developed areas.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines food pantry operator expanding to meet demand

The Des Moines Area Religious Council is raising money to relocate its headquarters, a move organizers say will triple its size and help more Iowans experiencing food insecurity. Why it matters: DMARC's food pantries saw a spike in need at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that demand continues...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

The Des Moines metro's most popular ZIP codes

Data: Zillow; Map: Sara Wise/AxiosThe most popular Des Moines metro ZIP codes for home buyers — and scrolling dreamers — are in a mixture of the city's more affordable neighborhoods and suburbs in Polk County, according to a Zillow analysis.Why it matters: It signals what potential homebuyers want — homes in their price range and near good schools.State of play: The online real estate marketplace tracked which ZIP codes had the highest number of median website views in the Des Moines metro.The top picks were in the Beaverdale and Merle Hay areas, where homes are $250K and below.The intrigue: While Waukee and Ankeny are booming, especially for new construction, consumer demand is still high for cheaper Des Moines neighborhoods, Ted Weaver, president of Des Moines Area Association Realtors, said.They may also feed into Urbandale's school district, giving parents more choices of where to send their kids.The five most popular ZIP codes:1. 50310 — Beaverdale, median home value: $202,9852. 50265 — West Des Moines, median home value: $262,3843. 50322 — Merle Hay, Urbandale, median home value: $246,3834. 50311 — Waveland/Drake (Des Moines), median home value: $198,5355. 50312 — Ingersoll (Des Moines), median home value: $252,592
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Axios Des Moines

The rise of non-alcoholic drinks in Des Moines and beyond

If you're looking for a non-alcoholic beverage beyond a diet coke or seltzer, don't worry. The bartenders have got you. Driving the news: There's a rise in bar-goers who want to skip the hangover, but still crave a tasty cocktail — and bars in Des Moines and across the country are living up to the demand.As Esquire puts it, we're witnessing "the unstoppable rise of (actually good) no- and low-alcohol drinks."Take, for example, the Secret Spritz from Secret Admirer in Des Moines. It's an interesting cocktail with turmeric, yellow bell pepper, orange zest and CO2 fizz ($7).What they're saying: "They've worked on those cocktails just as much as they have for any of our house cocktails on our menus," said Nick Tillinghast, a partner in Des Moines Does Things, the hospitality group behind the bar.Plus: You're not limited to just this no-booze option. Secret Admirer has several other offerings on its spirit-free list.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

New Des Moines eats: King Smoke Texas BBQ

King Smoke Texas Barbecue opened in West Des Moines about two weeks ago.Why it matters: It adds another solid BBQ option to the metro's meat repertoire.The menu: Smoked brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and chicken are the main attractions.Sandwiches, sides and a few southern-style desserts help round out the menu.What Jason ate: "Chicky, chicky," a smoked chicken sandwich with Carolina BBQ sauce and a side of homemade chips and dip. A very satisfying lunch.🍗 3701 EP True Parkway, #400, West Des Moines.⏰ Hours: Daily from 11am-9pm, or until they sell out. A sweet extra. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
TEXAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' food truck revolution

Food trucks will be allowed at Riverview and Evelyn K. Davis parks next year under a Des Moines Parks and Recreation proposal.They'll be the first in Des Moines' 76-park system to regularly allow the vendors.State of play: Des Moines' food truck scene has grown since the city approved a pilot project in 2015 that allowed them to operate legally in a few designated spots.Over the last several months, Des Moines agreed to allow them at most special events. Polk County recently unveiled a proposal to add them to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.Be smart: Parks officials considered parking availably, nearby food options, restroom facilities and other factors in weighing which parks to allow vendors.Gray's Lake Park is the busiest in the city system, but it also has its own municipal facility where some refreshments are sold.What's next: The Parks and Recreation Board will consider approval later this month.The proposed new rules are expected to go before City Council in December, Parks director Ben Page said.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' driving shortage costs customers and businesses

Multiple transit officials around the metro are warning that a shortage of drivers is causing big headaches for businesses and governments.Why it matters: If you haven't experienced it already, expect to see longer waits and/or higher costs for things like delivery and ride-sharing services.Problems are expected to compound in coming weeks due to holiday activities.The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a historic shortfall of 80,000 drivers, the American Trucking Associations said in a statement last week. The national crunch is due in part to a broader labor shortage during the pandemic.Uber and Lyft drivers were roughly 40% below capacity...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Stores#Dog#Puppies#Iowa Capital Dispatch#Icd#Senate#Republicans#Luxury Puppies
Axios Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Meet the millennials seeking office in the Des Moines metro

When we called up Justyn Lewis the other night, the young dad and Des Moines City Council candidate was taking care of his two girls, ages 4 and 2, at home. "My kids understand that I'm busy — that daddy's working," Lewis said. “(My daughter said) Daddy, you’re just trying to make the world a better place for me,” he continued.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines escape room crafts scary challenges for adrenaline-seekers

If you're not done with Halloween frights — there's an escape room in Des Moines that may fill your adrenaline needs.State of play: The Slaughterhouse is known for its haunted attraction, but during the off-season, it transforms into one of the scariest and challenging escape rooms in the U.S., said owner Ian Miller.So ... how scary is it? There are warnings that your clothes may be stained, you may have to crawl in tight spaces and you'll be touched by live actors.The intrigue: Only four of 70 groups have finished the escape room so far, Miller said. But if you do finish it, you get a physical key for the second phase that's expected to open this year.What's ahead: The Slaughterhouse Level 1: Purgatory begins Nov. 5, at 500 Locust Street. Get tickets here.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Some disruptors at Des Moines City Council meetings face consequences

City and school board meetings across the Des Moines metro have seen disruptions and threats recently, but consequences vary by location.What's happening: Des Moines has pursued violations against at least four people at recent City Council meetings, court records show.But there haven't been any arrests or trespass warnings stemming from unruly behavior at Ankeny School Board meetings, school and police officials told Axios last week.Why it matters: Going after disruptors can be legally tricky. Ankeny School Board member Lori Lovstad told Jason school officials could face blowback from some groups who argue that the district is trying to silence their...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Axios

Des Moines' pandemic Halloween guidance, then and now

Just a year ago, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie and local health officials held a press conference urging families to avoid Beggars' Night festivities during the pandemic or, at the very least, abide by some general guidelines:. No-treat handling. The goods were to be left on a table or delivered...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Unpacking Iowa's animal abuse problem

A Doberman from a puppy mill in Wayne County that's currently under scrutiny. Photo via court documentsIowa business owners who habitually violate animal welfare laws often face little more than a slap to the wrist.That's due in part to the state's lack of meaningful inspections and penalizations, reporting by the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Clark Kauffman shows.For example, exotic animals like lions and wolves lived in "deplorable" conditions — often in piles of feces and without food or water — at a roadside zoo in eastern Iowa. Despite evidence of neglect, no county, state or federal officials tried to press...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gaming Association members push for statewide online gambling

A possible push for legal online gambling in Iowa is underway, Iowa Gaming Association president Wes Ehrecke told Axios.But legislative approval is necessary — and it's too early to say whether the idea, favored by some of the association's members, has traction for next year's session, he said.Why it matters: If successful, you might be able to place casino bets from your bedside.But there are concerns about how it might affect the state's brick-and-mortar casinos, which employ thousands of people and pay hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.It could also create a new wave of gambling addictions...
GAMBLING
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines drives a DART bus at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

DART challenged us to test our abilities and navigate a 40-foot bus through an obstacle course at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Thursday.Why it matters: You could give the bus a spin yourself. DART is trying to hire about 35 more drivers and is offering up to $3,000 sign-on incentives. Starting wages range between $17-25/hour.⏰ Details: Try it out Friday 1-5pm and Saturday 8-10:30am at the fairgrounds. (Enter through the gates off University Ave.)Bring your license. Drivers must be at least 21.💬 Our thought bubble: We had so much fun, but may need a little more training... Oopsie. Jason hit 12 cones. Linh hit two, but one got caught and dragged under the bus. Who wins? Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

What the Midwest Regional Rail Plan could mean for Des Moines travel

A newly released plan from the Federal Railroad Administration would allow Des Moines residents to travel via train to Chicago or Omaha, Nebraska.Why it matters: Traveling from Des Moines to other states without a car isn't easy. This dream proposal by the federal transportation agency helps take us a step closer to better commutes.Zoom out: The Midwest Regional Rail Plan would make Chicago the hub of the Midwest, with four pillar locations — Twin Cities, Detroit, St. Louis, and Indianapolis — that would have high frequency service.A new route from Chicago goes through the Quad Cities — and then Des Moines and Omaha.Yes, but: Don't book that trip just yet. As the Chicago Tribune notes, the concept is only in the early stages and is intended to be a 40-year framework.It also depends on state and federal funding.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
575
Followers
447
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy