WA Communications announces new practices led by senior hires from Engine MHP and Portland

Carr, Riggs & Ingram recently announced several new hires. Casey Rodden, manager, is a 2010 graduate from the University of Memphis and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2012 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Will Nguyen, staff accountant, is currently a senior at the University of South Alabama and will graduate with a bachelor of business administration in accountancy in 2021. He is a recipient of an Alabama Society of CPAs Educational Foundation scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year and is a member of AICPA. Alex Kanaverskis, senior accountant, is a 2014 and 2015 graduate from the University of Georgia and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2017. Lil Edwards, senior accountant, is a 2016 and 2017 graduate from the University of Alabama and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2019. Evelina Jones, staff accountant, a 2014 graduate from the University of South Alabama and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2017. Additionally, the firm promoted Micah Pointer, who joined the firm in 2014 as a tax season intern, from supervising senior to manager, and Christian Day, who joined the firm as a tax season intern in 2016, from senior accountant to supervising senior.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO