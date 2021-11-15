ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WA Communications announces new practices led by senior hires from Engine MHP and Portland

By Sara Nelson
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Neale, former Engine MHP head of design, and Alex Plumb, ex-Portland head of research, have been appointed by WA Communications as partners to lead the agency's new creative and research practices, following 30 per cent year-on-year growth. Prior to MHP, Neal held senior design positions at Burson-Marsteller and...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
prweek.com

Omnicom Public Relations Group names Ketchum’s Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Public Relations Group, has hired Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer. In the newly created role, Zweibaum will report to Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. Working with OPRG’s agencies, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships with existing clients, identifying and securing new clients and enhancing the OPRG brand externally to attract both employees and clients, the holding company said in a statement.
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Crossland Heavy Contractors hires director of engineering

Crossland Heavy Contractors recently hired Bill Hagenburger as director of engineering. Hagenburger was previously chief operating officer for Lowell-based utility Beaver Water District. “I have been lucky to work with a lot of people from Crossland in my previous job,” Hagenburger said. “I look forward to working with this great...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Tata Communications hiring System Engineers: Check details!

Tata Communications has begun its off-campus hiring process. Candidates with a B.E/B.Tech degrees are eligible. Check out the further information on the job opening below:. Tata Communications is a digital ecosystem facilitator that fuels the digital economy's rapid growth. It enables organisations around the world to digitally transition, including 300 of the Fortune 500. Around 30% of the world's internet routes are carried by corporations, connecting businesses to 60% of the world's cloud giants. Tata is a part of India's long history with the internet. Enterprise-enabled services have been critical to the country's adoption of digital services during the last 25 years.
JOBS
prweek.com

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

SAN FRANCISCO: French/West/Vaughan has taken an equity stake in Big Picture PR, a San Francisco-based consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency. Big Picture PR's eight employees represent clients in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty, consumer and retail industries, including Brilliant Earth, Wet Seal and Lunar Design. BPPR founder Amy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhp#Quantitative Research#Wa Communications#Engine Mhp#Burson Marsteller#Sg Design#Revealing Reality
financemagnates.com

Integral Hires Julian Elliott, Becomes Its New Senior Product Director

Integral Development Corp, a global asset manager, has appointed Julian Elliott as its new Senior Product Director. According to an update made in Elliott’s LinkedIn profile, the appointment was made effective in November. Prior to his new role at the company, Elliott worked for over 11 years at Gold-i Ltd,...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Gousto appoints agency to deliver digital strategy

Bottle's digital brief, awarded on a retainer basis, includes helping Gousto to grow its backlink profile and improve search rankings, as well as influencing its target keyword positions. Natasha Hill, managing director of Bottle, said: “The team at Gousto are a kindred spirit to us here at Bottle: they understand...
BUSINESS
roi-nj.com

Infrastructure Engineering announces new office location in Trenton

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. on Wednesday announced it opened its new office located at 124 W. State St., Suite 300, in Trenton. The Trenton office, which held an open house celebration Oct. 28, will work in tandem with the firm’s offices across the country in Illinois, Indiana, New York and Michigan to deliver innovative and vital infrastructure projects in New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
chaindrugreview.com

CRN hires Craig Muckle as director of communications

WASHINGTON — The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) has named PR strategist Craig Muckle as their new director of communications. Muckle will lead trade media outreach and engagement, bolster press outreach strategies, and identify media opportunities for CRN initiatives. “We’re delighted Craig has joined our team,” said CRN president and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

Communications: Senior Engagement and Insight Officer

We’re looking for a team player who is motivated, creative and has a ‘can-do’ attitude to join our Communications and Engagement team, and help us deliver for this forward looking and innovative regulator. Our small team plays a key role in supporting the organisation to successfully deliver its messages to osteopaths, and other key audiences, and to increase insight about and engagement with the profession.
JOBS
baybusinessnews.com

Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announce New Hires, Promotions

Carr, Riggs & Ingram recently announced several new hires. Casey Rodden, manager, is a 2010 graduate from the University of Memphis and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2012 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Will Nguyen, staff accountant, is currently a senior at the University of South Alabama and will graduate with a bachelor of business administration in accountancy in 2021. He is a recipient of an Alabama Society of CPAs Educational Foundation scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year and is a member of AICPA. Alex Kanaverskis, senior accountant, is a 2014 and 2015 graduate from the University of Georgia and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. He received his CPA accreditation in 2017. Lil Edwards, senior accountant, is a 2016 and 2017 graduate from the University of Alabama and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2019. Evelina Jones, staff accountant, a 2014 graduate from the University of South Alabama and holds a bachelor of business administration in accountancy. She received her CPA accreditation in 2017. Additionally, the firm promoted Micah Pointer, who joined the firm in 2014 as a tax season intern, from supervising senior to manager, and Christian Day, who joined the firm as a tax season intern in 2016, from senior accountant to supervising senior.
BUSINESS
fashionista.com

Stone And Strand Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Senior Manager In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is looking for a Senior Manager to drive sales and take the day-to-day lead of the growing wholesale division. This role will own the wholesale sales target and be responsible for continuously identifying levers to hit our goals. The ideal candidate will be skilled at building sales relationships, finding product opportunities in a saturated market, and project managing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
prweek.com

Brunswick ups Courtney Chiang Dorman to managing partner of the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO: Brunswick Group has appointed Courtney Chiang Dorman as managing partner of the Americas, effective immediately. She reports to Nikhil Deogun, CEO of the Americas and U.S. senior partner. In this newly created role, based in San Francisco, Dorman’s responsibilities include business planning, managing financial performance, developing talent and building capabilities across sectors and practice groups.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Capita corporate affairs chief Katja Hall to depart in restructure

Katja Hall's role has been made redundant alongside a small number of other senior positions as Capita reduces the size of its operation. Earlier this month the FTSE 250-listed company agreed to sell its speciality insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings (UK). The new structure of the comms department has...
BUSINESS
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Knox Financial Announces New Hires Across U.S.

BOSTON— Knox Financial, the investment property platform that helps people turn the home they’re moving out of into an investment property, announced that the company has made 10 new hires across the US. Knox now has more than 30 employees, and is continuing to hire as more homeowners who are ready to move decide to keep their old home as an effortless, safe investment.
BOSTON, MA
prweek.com

Instinctif hires group healthcare lead from Weber Shandwick

Instinctif Partners said its new group head of healthcare Melanie Klenk (pictured) will work with its practices across the group, including corporate communications, public affairs, insights and research in Berlin, London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai and Johannesburg. Previously, Klenk was senior vice-president at Weber Shandwick, based in Frankfurt, and global healthcare...
BUSINESS
WRBL News 3

FERMWORX announces rebranding completion and major expansion in the in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP/PRNewswire) – FERMWORX, LLC, a specialty fermentation company that produces high-quality biopolymers and bio-based fermentation products in the United States, today announced it has completed a corporate rebranding process and a new website, www.fermworx.com. FERMWORX is positioning itself to be a leading provider of fermentation products to partners in biotech, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, chemical […]
COLUMBUS, GA
prweek.com

Edelman brings on Oscar Suris as part of corporate affairs hires

NEW YORK: Edelman has made several promotions and hires across its leadership team, including the hire of former Wells Fargo and Zeno Group executive Oscar Suris, with the goal of bolstering its corporate affairs practice. “Our need for a strong bench of client-focused leaders across each of our national specialties...
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Fabric hires new VP from Amazon on heels of giant funding round

Seattle-based e-commerce startup Fabric has hired Chandra Shekar Neti as the company's first vice president of software engineering for the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to Fabric, Neti spent 14 years at Amazon, where he worked on engineering teams that developed commerce products. According to a Fabric spokesperson, Neti will be based in Hyderabad, India. Neti will report to Fabric Chief Technology Officer Umer Sadiq, the company said.
SEATTLE, WA
constructforstl.org

KAI Hires Director of Electrical Engineering Tobin Ezekwesili

KAI is excited to announce the hiring of Tobin Ezekwesili, MBA, PE as Director of Electrical Engineering at its Dallas-Fort Worth office. As Director of Electrical Engineering of the DFW office, Ezekwesili is responsible for the overall economic well-being of assigned projects. He comes to KAI with more than 15 years of engineering experience, having successfully completed projects in commercial, healthcare, K-12 and higher education markets.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy