Second jabs encouraged for 16 and 17-year-olds with experts confident of safety

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Secretary Sajid Javid said he had accepted JCVI advice to offer a second dose of Pfizer to all young people in this age group. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 are being encouraged to come forward for a second dose of coronavirus vaccine as officials said they are “more and more...

Shropshire Star

Health boss confident over mandatory jabs

A senior health chief says he is confident compulsory vaccination will not impact care in the county due to high vaccination rates amongst staff. Health trust staff already have a “relatively high” coronavirus vaccination rate, so the impact of compulsory jabs is “unlikely to be material”, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group Accountable Officer Mark Brandreth has said.
Sajid Javid
Shropshire Star

Coronavirus vaccines ‘could be given to children under 12 in spring’

The UK’s medicines regulator said standards of safety, quality and effectiveness must be met before approval of jabs for five to 11-year-olds. Health officials said they regularly plan for how to roll out vaccines quickly according to the latest expert advice, after a report that coronavirus jabs could be given to children younger than 12 next year.
CBS Boston

COVID Transmission Level Among Kids In NH Schools Now Considered ‘Substantial’, According To DPH

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — The number of children in New Hampshire infected with COVID-19 in schools is the highest it has been since the pandemic started. The Department of Health calls the level of transmission among school-aged kids “substantial”. Parents like Cristin Chabot are appreciative to be in the know, even if these outbreaks seem to be popping up out of nowhere. “As a parent, I feel relieved that the school is letting us know when there are outbreaks,” Chabot said. “I find it odd that now, after all we’ve been through, that it’s the kids now being affected. And is it...
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Pfizer
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Department of Health
Covid-19 Vaccine
The Independent

‘Great step forward’ for HIV treatment as long-acting jabs to replace daily pills

The NHS has been given the green light to offer people living with HIV the first "long-acting injectable" to keep the virus at bay.Charities have hailed the "incredible news" which offers an alternative to adults living with HIV who have to take daily antiretroviral drugs.Many people living with HIV can keep the virus at very low levels by taking antiretroviral tablets each day.These drugs keep the number of virus particles in the blood - also known as the viral load - so low that it cannot be detected or transmitted between people.But now an estimated 13,000 people will be eligible...
The Independent

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country's provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.In the U.S. 5- to 11-year-olds receive two low doses, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else in the U.S. Canada had problems getting vaccines into the country early...
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
