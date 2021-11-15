Covid contracts drive Serco to bumper profits and revenues

We wrote about World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) in June of this year when we stated that the company's strong cash flow generation pointed to limited downside risk. In fiscal 2020, for example, the company added $473 million of cash to the balance sheet as a result of strong operating cash flow numbers. In the end, this cash will go towards INT's largest acquisition to date which we will get into later in this article. Unfortunately, though, shares are down 17%+ since we penned that initial piece back in June demonstrating that we were wrong in our initial assessment. Furthermore, as we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have now broken below their 50-month moving average which means shares could easily now fall to approximately the $20 level where they have multi-year support. Suffice it to say, the trend is definitely bearish at present so long-term holders should expect some volatility.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO