Public Health

Covid contracts drive Serco to bumper profits and revenues

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company saw shares rise after it upgraded its performance guidance on Monday, as it also benefited from increased immigration work. Serco’s contracts running the Government’s Covid-19 test-and-trace system have helped the outsourcing firm to surpass revenue and profit targets. The company saw shares rise after it upgraded its...

www.shropshirestar.com

Seeking Alpha

World Fuel Services: Flyers Acquisition To Drive Profitability Northward

We wrote about World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) in June of this year when we stated that the company's strong cash flow generation pointed to limited downside risk. In fiscal 2020, for example, the company added $473 million of cash to the balance sheet as a result of strong operating cash flow numbers. In the end, this cash will go towards INT's largest acquisition to date which we will get into later in this article. Unfortunately, though, shares are down 17%+ since we penned that initial piece back in June demonstrating that we were wrong in our initial assessment. Furthermore, as we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have now broken below their 50-month moving average which means shares could easily now fall to approximately the $20 level where they have multi-year support. Suffice it to say, the trend is definitely bearish at present so long-term holders should expect some volatility.
MARKETS
The Independent

Royal Mail in bumper payday for shareholders after Covid

Royal Mail is set to hand out £400 million to shareholders following a bumper period for the company during the Covid-19 crisis where online deliveries soared.Bosses said £200 million will be spent on a buyback of shares and £200 million will be given as a special dividend.The company made the decision as it hailed a structural shift in the parcel division.It said: “We believe the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a structural shift, with a permanent step up in the level of parcel volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels, driven by increased online e-commerce activity.”It comes as revenues jumped from £5.7 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
95.5 FM WIFC

Cisco forecasts downbeat profit as supply chain issues drive costs higher

(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc forecast current-quarter profit below expectations, as supply chain issues including high chip prices pushed up costs at its networking hardware business, sending its shares down 6.3%. Businesses across the globe have been facing an unprecedented semiconductor shortage that has inflated costs, hurting companies such as...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's JD.com beats quarterly revenue, profit estimates

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc beat quarterly revenue and adjusted profit estimates on Thursday, boosted by sustained demand for online shopping. People shopped heavily online during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting e-commerce companies which continue to see higher demand due to widespread outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variants globally.
RETAIL
#Covid
Seekingalpha.com

Lottery.com rises after strong Q3 revenue and profitability growth

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) has surged +8.33% pre-market after reporting strong revenue and profitability growth in Q321. Revenue totaled $32.2M, an increase of $30.6M from Q320. The growth was led by the global affiliate marketing program. Gross margin was 63% vs. 54.9% in Q320. User metrics: revenue per transaction was $9.52 (vs....
LOTTERY
Benzinga

BlackSky Stock Slides On FY21 Revenue Outlook Cut; Bags NASA Contract

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-over-year to $7.9 million, and +8% sequentially. BlackSky's imagery & software analytical services revenue grew 18% Y/Y to $6.5 million, and engineering & system integration revenue was $1.4 million. Loss per share was $(0.67), with $0.41 attributable to non-cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cnybj.com

Pathfinder Bank profit, revenue jump in 3rd quarter

OSWEGO — Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC), the holding company for Pathfinder Bank, recently reported that its net income soared 128 percent to $3.4 million, or 56 cents a share, in the third quarter from $1.5 million, or 25 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The Oswego–based banking company generated total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

SciPlay grows third quarter profit despite revenue decline

New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has posted a 3 per cent fall in revenue to $146.6m for the third quarter of 2021, despite a record performance from its Gold Fish Casino game. The company attributed the year-on-year decline to an event “isolated” in Jackpot Party Casino, which was partially...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inman.com

Offerpad sees surging growth in Q3 across revenue, profits, homes sold

The company’s CEO Brian Bair was able to offer shareholders reassurance in the wake of Zillow’s iBuying flop by providing hard data to show that Offerpad’s business model is working. IBuyer Offerpad saw surging growth during the third quarter of 2021, with revenue jumping 190 percent year over year to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Legacy coal and nuclear stations drive RWE profit

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -RWE, Germany’s largest power producer, posted a 6% rise in nine-month core profit, thanks in part to the non-core coal business that has come under investor pressure as part of global efforts to cut carbon emissions. In the first nine months of the year RWE’s adjusted earnings before...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Auto Trader hails record interim revenue, profit

In the six months to 30 September, pre-tax profit rose to £150m from £66.2m, with revenue up 82% at £215.4m. Basic earnings per share came in at 12.63p, up 126%. Auto Trader said the "abnormally high" rate of growth mainly reflects the Covid-related discounts it gave to its customers during the first wave of the pandemic early in calendar year 2020. A better comparison is that of two years ago, it said, against which revenue grew by 15%, with a greater number of customers using Auto Trader and choosing to spend more on the platform.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

TMX Posts Double-Digit Increases in Profit, Revenue

TMX Group LTD (X) missed estimates for the third quarter despite posting double-digit profit and revenue growth. The Canadian financial services company operates the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks) Revenue & Earnings. Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$231.3 million, an increase of 11%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games swings to profit as Q3 revenue grows to $539m

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has reported a 25 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to $539m for the third quarter of 2021, helping the supplier return to profit during the period. Revenue from Scientific Games' core Gaming division increased by 47 per cent to $339m in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Drive Shack Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Clocks 15% Revenue Growth

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15% year-on-year, to $76.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $74.09 million. Revenue from golf operations rose 5.9% Y/Y, and sales of food and beverages jumped 83.3% Y/Y. Total operating costs rose 13.6% Y/Y to $82.3 million. The company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

