Zip completes acquisition of Twisto to enter the European market

November 19, 2021 – Today, ADM announced that it has completed its purchase of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. “One of the fundamental structural demand trends driving ADM’s growth is consumers’ increasing focus on health and well-being, with global demand for health and wellness products estimated at more than $775 billion,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “About 4 in 10 global consumers are seeking microbiome ingredients — prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics — in customized food and beverage products. ADM’s global capabilities and portfolio make it the unquestioned provider of choice to meet that demand. From our Protexin and Biopolis businesses in Europe, to our recently-announced proposed joint venture with Vland in China, to this most recent exciting addition of US-based Deerland, ADM today offers a truly global, full-service, science-backed Health & Wellness business that is well positioned to meet fast-growing demand from consumers who are eager for a wide variety of food, beverages and supplements that enhance health and wellbeing.”

