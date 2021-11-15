ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zip completes acquisition of Twisto to enter the European market

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia-based BNPL provider Zip has announced the acquisition if Czech Republic-based payment app Twisto, to provide Zip with a gateway to Europe’s ecommerce markets....

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Nuveen enters European self-storage sector

Nuveen Real Estate has acquired a majority interest in the Green Storage self-storage platform in Sweden. The seller, Green Group, retained a minority interest. Green Storage was formed in 2017 by Green Group. The acquisition comprises an initial portfolio of 14 assets, six of which are under development, in the Greater Stockholm market.
BUSINESS
foodmanufacturing.com

JBS Enters Cultivated Meat Market With Acquisition, $100M Investment

SÃO PAULO — JBS, the largest global protein company and the world's second-largest food industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire control of Spanish company BioTech Foods. The deal signals the company's entry into the cultivated protein market, which consists of producing food from animal cells and includes investment in building a new plant in Spain to scale up production. Along with the acquisition, JBS is also announcing the setting up of Brazil's first cultivated protein research & development (R&D) center. In all, JBS will channel US$ 100 million to the two projects.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nowdecatur.com

ADM completes acquisition of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes

November 19, 2021 – Today, ADM announced that it has completed its purchase of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. “One of the fundamental structural demand trends driving ADM’s growth is consumers’ increasing focus on health and well-being, with global demand for health and wellness products estimated at more than $775 billion,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “About 4 in 10 global consumers are seeking microbiome ingredients — prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics — in customized food and beverage products. ADM’s global capabilities and portfolio make it the unquestioned provider of choice to meet that demand. From our Protexin and Biopolis businesses in Europe, to our recently-announced proposed joint venture with Vland in China, to this most recent exciting addition of US-based Deerland, ADM today offers a truly global, full-service, science-backed Health & Wellness business that is well positioned to meet fast-growing demand from consumers who are eager for a wide variety of food, beverages and supplements that enhance health and wellbeing.”
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Brazil's ERP Omie acquires digital bank Linker

Omie, a Brazilian cloud-based SaaS ERP platform focused on mid-sized companies, has announced its acquisition of Linker, a digital bank. The company invested approximately USD 22 million in the digital bank acquisition. By the deal, Omie incorporates Linker’s full operation. Founded in 2019, Linker offers financial services and banking solutions...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Market#Central Europe#Australia#Czech Republic#Bnpl
thepaypers.com

Gemini raises USD 400 mln in latest round

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced the close of a USD 400 million funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital, bringing the company’s valuation to USD 7.1 billion. Investors in the funding round included private equity firm 10T and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Gemini intends to use the fresh...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Sony Innovation Fund invests in Nudge Inc

Japan-based credit card provider and bank Nudge Inc. has received a new round of funding from Sony Innovation Fund and Insignia Ventures Partners. The new round of funding totals USD 10 million and will allow Nudge to create financial services through collective action. Nudge released its new credit card service...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company for financial crime detection, has launched its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide For Digital Banks. The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

X5 Group launches financial services

X5 Group, a food retailer, has announced the pilot launch of financial services under the X5 Bank brand. The first stage will involvedigital cards that combine the functionality of Pyaterochka and Perekrestok loyalty cards with banking services such as payments, money transfers, and rouble-denominated cash back, among others. The digital...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thepaypers.com

UniTeller and Thunes collaborate to expand services in APAC and Africa

US-based remittance payments processors UniTeller has partnered with Singapore’s global payments network Thunes to continue its global expansion in emerging markets in Africa and Asia Pacific. The partnership with Thunes will combine two major payments processors, allowing for more visibility and client accessibility in selected markets through e-wallets or account...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

foreUP Announces Acquisition Of 121 Marketing

Strategic Acquisition Delivers Full Suite of Solutions and Services to Golf Courses and Clubs. foreUP, the leading provider of cloud-based, operational software focused on serving the golf course and club industries, announced the strategic acquisition of 121 Marketing, an innovative provider of golf marketing and website solutions. This acquisition expands foreUP’s already wide presence to serving nearly 2,500 golf courses across the United States and Canada in total.
GOLF
thepaypers.com

Lynx acquires stake StyloPay

Lynx has announced the acquisition of a significant stake in StyloPay. Combining StyloPay's card issuance under one platform with Lynx's licensed subsidiaries/partner network in Southeast Asia, local businesses can now obtain integrated, digital, and physical financial card and payment experiences. StyloPay has built a B2B platform that simplifies domestic and...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Pomelo Pay raises USD 10 million

UK-based digital payments company Pomelo Pay has announced that it has raised USD 10 million in Series A round led by UK-based investment firm Inference Partners to fuel its growth. The investment will allow the company to expand its presence across global markets including Europe and Asia, starting with plans...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Flipkart to acquire online pharmacy marketplace

India-based ecommerce platform Flipkart has announced it will acquire online pharmacy startup SastaSundar to enter the healthcare segment in India. Flipkart said it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SastaSundar, but did not disclose the size of the deal. Eight-year-old SastaSundar was last valued at USD 125 million in a financing round in 2019. The Kolkata-headquartered startup, which works with over 490 pharmacies, raised USD 48.2 million across several financial rounds prior to the current deal, according to research company Tracxn.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Tencent leads a USD 48 million Series B for payments gateway startup Ozow

South Africa-based payment gateway startup Ozow has raised a successful Series B investment round with China-based fintech Tencent being the main investor. The investment will go towards driving the fintech regulation while working closely with all stakeholders involved. Ozow will also double its team from the present 100 to 250. Part of the funds will go towards acquisitions and expansion in the Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, and Nigeria markets.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Alchemy Pay partners ARPA for global loyalty programme

ARPA, a blockchain-based solution for privacy-preserving computation, and the crypto-fiat hybrid payment solutions provider, Alchemy Pay (ACH), have announced their partnership. Alchemy Pay will use ARPA’s Multi-Party Computation (MPC) protocol to develop a global, multi-business networked loyalty program with enhanced privacy. Building on Alchemy Pay’s existing payment systems, Alchemy Pay...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Done Deals: StockX Acquires Reseller Inventory Management Company Scout + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 17, 2021: StockX has announced the acquisition of power seller tool developer Scout. According to a statement, StockX said Scout serves more than 10,000 sneaker resellers globally. The acquisition of Scout, according to StockX, will help its customers accelerate their businesses and ramp up inventory with best-in-class automation, inventory management, tracking and integration with marketplaces. StockX said it will provide Scout for free to qualifying sellers, and all sellers who are currently using Scout will have access to the...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Airwallex raises USD 100 mln in Series E1

Airwallex has raised an additional USD 100 million in a Series E1 financing round. This new funding raises Airwallex’s valuation to USD 5.5 billion and comes just a month after Airwallex announced an oversubscribed Series E round as the company looks to accelerate its global expansion plans. Lone Pine Capital...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Rapyd, nate partner to expand ecommerce reach and offerings globally

Rapyd, a global Fintech as a Service company, today announced a new partnership with consumer shopping app nate, a consumer payments company with social distribution, powered by intelligent automation. Rapyd will provide the payment stack and global infrastructure supported by their Collect, Disburse and Wallet platforms, enabling nate to develop...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

CloudWalk secures USD 150 mln

CloudWalk, a payment fintech, has announced a fundraising of USD 150 million. The investment raises the company's total capital to USD 365 million and the valuation to USD 2.15 billion, confirming the startup's entry into the Brazilian unicorn club. The Series C round was led by US venture capital manager...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy