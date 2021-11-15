ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The morning after a Chiefs Week 10 win

By Charles Goldman
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn last week’s morning after column, we posed a question to our readers. We wanted to know if the Kansas City Chiefs were on their way to getting their “championship swagger” back? As it turns out, “swagger” was a big theme for the team this week thanks to third-string quarterback Shane...

chiefswire.usatoday.com

Related
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Henne
Person
Shane Buechele
GamingToday

2021 Bookies Battle, Week 9 Picks: Chiefs Look Like Layup After Massive Swing In Betting Line

Bookmakers competing in the 2021 Bookies Battle are grabbing the low-hanging fruit that are the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 of the NFL season. Listed early in the week as 2.5-point favorites over the Packers, the Chiefs are the pick of 75% of Bookies Battle contestants, who are taking advantage of the point spread swinging in K.C.’s direction upon news that Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, the line sits at Chiefs -7.5 on most oddsboards, including DraftKings and Caesars.
GAMBLING
ClutchPoints

3 key Chiefs takeaways after sluggish Week 9 victory over Packers

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came away with a 13-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday afternoon’s Week 9 contest. It was an ugly affair, as quarterbacks from each team barely reached a 50% completion rate, and there were only 2 combined touchdowns. Had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Raiders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 9 win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have an easy time in this game despite the favorable situation, with Green Bay Packers starting QB Aaron Rodgers sidelined due to COVID-19. The good guys managed to win the game in a low-scoring contest, increasing their record to 5-4. They managed standout performances from the defense, who frustrated Jordan Love all night long. The offense clearly has a lot of work to do, but might have built enough momentum late in the game to fix some things moving forward.
NFL
95.5 FM WIFC

Chiefs Halt Packers Win Streak

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSAU) — Jordan Love’s first regular-season touchdown pass was soured by a 13-7 defeat Sunday against Kansas City. The Chiefs lead 7-0 after one quarter and 13-0 by halftime, with Kansas City’s defense holding the Packers down. Green Bay mustered just two drives of 40 or more yards in the opening 30 minutes, including one drive that ended on downs at the KC 38.
NFL
FanSided

NFL standings: KC Chiefs within reach in AFC West after Week 9

No matter how you want to dissect the standings in the NFL after Week 9, it all sounds weird and it all seems wonky. The Kansas City Chiefs are presently tied for last place in the AFC West, and that’s no surprise at all in 2021 given that they’ve been in the divisional basement for most of the season. But what’s crazy is after such an upside-down week in the NFL, the Chiefs are also within a single game of first place. Yes, first and worst are that close together in the league’s closest division.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers without suffering many injuries. There are always things that can pop up during the week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid only had one injury to report on following the conclusion of the game. That injury was to second-year right tackle Lucas Niang, who exited the game early on. He was deemed questionable to return with a rib injury and he never returned to the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 10 win over Raiders

A signature win in Week 10 has given the Kansas City Chiefs sole ownership of the lead in the AFC West after falling a few games behind following a slow start to their season. Now squarely in a position to control their own destiny moving forward, the team is on a hot streak ahead of their matchup against Dallas at Arrowhead next week.
NFL
247Sports

The Recap - Week 9 - Packers/Chiefs

It was a whirlwind of a week for the Packers with the news that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 and then the craziness that followed that announcement, but on Sunday, Green Bay had an opportunity to put all of that behind them and focus solely on the task at hand – namely trying to defeat the Chiefs in Kansas City.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs to get back on track with NFL Week 10 win vs. Raiders

The key for Patrick Mahomes to be Patrick Mahomes again? To not think the sky is falling. “The last few weeks,” Mahomes said after playing like Mahomes again Sunday night in Kansas City’s 41-14 rout of the reeling Raiders, “motivated me more to come in and work and practice even better. I mean, whenever you’re not having the success that you’re used to having, all you can do is come to practice and have a better day than you did the day before. I think the biggest thing for me was as a whole team—offense, defense, everybody, special teams—everybody came into practice and really just executed. We shot ourselves in the foot the whole year with turnovers and penalties. We just came in and kept correcting those things.”
NFL
Miami Herald

Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 10, makes it three-way race for lead in Herald NFL QB rankings

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 10 TITLE, MAKES IT A THREE-WAY RACE WITH BRADY, STAFFORD IN THE MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: A week ago the narrative around Patrick Mahomes and the slumping Chiefs was that the NFL had figured him out. Well not yet, apparently. Mahomes threw five TD passes and rolled a big 60.30-point game, second best this season, to win Week 10 honors in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The big game lifted Mahomes into third place for the season in what is now a three-way race among him, the Bucs’ Tom Brady and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. Because our rankings are cumulative, not percentile-based, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. Miami’s Jacoby Brissett bumps up two spots to 30th overall while Tua Tagovailoa holds at No. 31 after coming off the bench in the win over Baltimore. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 10:
NFL
FanSided

NFL power rankings: KC Chiefs climb after big win over Raiders

Just as you might have expected, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken a leap forward in NFL Power Rankings this week after embarrassing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Given their three-game winning streak and the complete nature of their victory over Las Vegas, Chiefs Kingdom should feel confident about their favorite team going forward. For those on the outside, however, there are still questions.
NFL

