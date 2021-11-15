The morning after a Chiefs Week 10 win

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 10 TITLE, MAKES IT A THREE-WAY RACE WITH BRADY, STAFFORD IN THE MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: A week ago the narrative around Patrick Mahomes and the slumping Chiefs was that the NFL had figured him out. Well not yet, apparently. Mahomes threw five TD passes and rolled a big 60.30-point game, second best this season, to win Week 10 honors in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. The big game lifted Mahomes into third place for the season in what is now a three-way race among him, the Bucs’ Tom Brady and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford. Because our rankings are cumulative, not percentile-based, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over course of season. Miami’s Jacoby Brissett bumps up two spots to 30th overall while Tua Tagovailoa holds at No. 31 after coming off the bench in the win over Baltimore. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 10:

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO