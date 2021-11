Update 11/15/2021: The newest batch of Backwards Compatible games will also be the last. In the Xbox Wire post detailing these classic additions, Xbox compatibility program lead Peggy Lo wrote about ending the preservation service, stating the newly added 70+ games are the "latest and final addition." She goes on to describe the current hurdles for adding any other games to the back-compat list, saying, "While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO