ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

RT journalists handcuffed & detained near Polish-Belarusian border

tucsonpost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew from RT France, both EU citizens, have been detained by Polish police as they covered the ongoing refugee crisis on the border with Belarus. The last thing one of them reported was that they were being placed in handcuffs. French nationals David Khalifa, a reporter, and cameraman...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt France#Un#European Union#Belarusian#Polish#Eu#French
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
sunnysidesun.com

CNN on scene as violence erupts on Belarus-Poland border

The humanitarian crisis in Belarus is turning into a physical assault on Europe's borders, as migrants ramp up the fight for their lives by trying to force their way into Poland. CNN's Matthew Chance is in the middle of this dangerous escalation unfolding on an international frontier.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Iraq
tucsonpost.com

Germany ready to provide humanitarian aid to migrants at Belarusian-Polish border: Berlin

Berlin [Germany], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, German interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday. "Germany is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance to people at the border with Poland," Alter told a briefing. The official...
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

G-7 Urges Belarus to End Migrant Crisis

The G-7 group of nations condemned what it called the Belarus government's "orchestration of irregular migration across its borders" Thursday, as neighboring Poland reported new attempts to cross its border. "We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign in order to prevent further deaths and...
IMMIGRATION
tucsonpost.com

Watchdog Raises Alarm Over Fate Of Missing Turkmen Activist

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is urging Turkmenistan to provide information about the whereabouts of a human rights activist who went missing in Russia last month, saying he was likely a victim of an enforced disappearance by the Turkmen security services. "There were "many unanswered questions around [Azat] Isakov's removal from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

NATO warns Russia over Ukraine military build-up

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia on Monday that the western military alliance was standing by Ukraine amid a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders. Stressing that the important thing now was to prevent situations from spiralling out of control, Stoltenberg...
MILITARY
tucsonpost.com

The most FAMOUS partisans in Russian history

They did as much for the victories over Napoleon and Hitler as the regular army. "She was a woman of Herculean stature and great physical strength. She was beautiful in appearance and brave and decisive in character...," was how contemporaries described one of the most celebrated heroines of the Patriotic War of 1812. Her name was Vasilisa Kozhina.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy