Duterte makes decision on his future in politics

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippines President Rodrigo Duterte will run for senator in the general election of May 9. The decision was announced hours before the candidates? registration deadline and follows months of media speculation. Earlier, Duterte, who is not eligible for reelection to the presidency...

Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
Rodrigo Duterte
Manny Pacquiao
Sara Duterte
Reuters

Philippines group seeks to bar Marcos from presidency over tax evasion

MANILA (Reuters) - The son of late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos, an early frontrunner for the May election, is facing a second petition seeking to bar him from the presidential race, centred on a tax evasion conviction nearly three decades ago. The complaint, filed on Wednesday at the election commission...
New York Post

Philippine president Duterte will run against his daughter in election

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte appears set to compete against his daughter in a bid for the country’s vice presidency next year — the latest bizarre twist in a national election expected to be dominated by powerhouse family dynasties instead of policy reforms. Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, registered her candidacy in...
Washington Post

Filipino martial law victims challenge Marcos' election bid

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino activists who were jailed, abused and tortured during late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ martial law asked the Commission on Elections Wednesday to disqualify his son and namesake from running for president next year, saying he may “whitewash” history and make it nearly impossible to recover plundered wealth.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Infrastructure boost, politics aside, makes sense

Regarding the editorial "Biden's infrastructure victory over extremists right and left is a win for America" (Nov. 9): Finally, legislation that will help all Americans, individuals and companies, and now there's blowback and outrage? Seriously?. Letter: Hawley’s manhood speech reveals he is unfit for office. Letter: Don't grant unemployment checks...
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Filipino journalist reflects on Nobel Prize win at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — (AP) — One month since she was named the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, journalist Maria Ressa says much still remains uncertain about her life. Will her battle against a libel suit in the Philippines lead to jail time? Will she be able to...
