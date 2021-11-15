ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Mar-a-Lago trespasser deported to China 2 years later

By The Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iJE7_0cx1AZnF00

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported over the weekend, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence.

Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her eight-month sentence. But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term, mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration authorities told the Miami Herald .

At the time of her sentencing, the then 33-year-old Zhang went to Mar-a-Lago “to meet the president and family and just make friends.” When an incredulous judge questioned her about whether she thought she could really meet the Trumps, Zhang laughed loudly and said she hoped to meet other people, too.

Florida city cancels turkey shoot as price of birds doubles

Zhang then told U.S. District Judge Roy Altman that the president told reporters that he had invited Zhang to Mar-a-Lago. But Altman said that was another lie.

It’s unclear what Zhang’s motives were, but the judge said it was clearly about more than getting a photo opportunity.

After serving her sentence and while still detained by U.S. immigration officials, Zhang grew desperate to expedite her return to China. The newspaper reported she filed a petition in December 2020 to speed up the process, but was not successful.

Zhang wrote in English that she had been held at the Glades County Detention Center, had no money to call her family in China, and needed an attorney to gain her freedom and go home, according to court documents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes took the witness stand late Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The former entrepreneur will attempt to refute the U.S. government’s allegations that she bamboozled investors and patients into believing that her startup, Theranos, would reshape health care. The decision to have Holmes […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

FBI investigating old NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office. “On […]
DETROIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Florida City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WGN News

US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell forward toward the defense table and then hugged one of his attorneys as he heard a court […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Small group protests Rittenhouse verdict on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — Reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was not just in Kenosha, Wisconsin.   Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings  Just outside Millennium Park in Chicago, protesters shut down the Michigan Avenue and Madison Street intersection Friday night. A couple dozen people formed a circle. The group […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WGN News

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities said was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial. Michael Williams, 38, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Brooklyn. Williams, who […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Journalist returns home to Detroit area after Myanmar ordeal

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, said he feels “incredibly fortunate” to be back home in suburban Detroit after his uncertain time behind bars. Fenster, 37, was greeted by family and friends Tuesday night as he returned to Huntington Woods. He was sentenced last […]
WORLD
WGN News

Shooter testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who killed Ahmaud Arbery testified Thursday that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it at the 25-year-old Black man. Travis McMichael was among only seven total defense witnesses called to the witness stand before attorneys for all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WGN News

Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling against Officer Eric DeValkenaere in […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Mar A Lago#Trespasser#Ap#Chinese#Secret Service#The Miami Herald#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Supporters and opposition voice opinions after verdict — then leave

KENOSHA, Wisc. — There was an eruption of emotion after the verdict came down in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Friday.  As the not guilty verdict was announced inside the courtroom emotions rang high and varied outside. There were those who support Rittenhouse and say they’re satisfied with the verdict.  Some even called him a hero. […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus. The members of the panel will return on Friday morning to […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in one year, a never-before-seen milestone that health officials say is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and a more dangerous drug supply. Overdose deaths have been rising for more than two decades, accelerated in the past two years and, according to new data […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WGN News

U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000. U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Report: 2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday. The New York Times reported Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN News

Legal analysis of the Rittenhouse trial following the verdict

CHICAGO — Moments after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts, WGN News Now spoke with attorney Sam Adam Jr. for an analysis of the trial and the verdict. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday. He took the stand during the trial pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy