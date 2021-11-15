ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

American Tower to buy U.S. data center operator CoreSite in $10 bln deal

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp will acquire CoreSite Realty Corp, a U.S. data center operator, in a deal valued at about $10.1 billion, the companies said on Monday. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa

BOGOTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial regulator has given the green light for a majority takeover of food processor Nutresa, according to a source close to the operation and Colombia’s stock exchange. With the authorization of the financial regulator bidder Nugil SAS, which is controlled by Grupo Gilinski, will...
MARKETS
Reuters

British data intelligence firm GBG to buy Acuant in $736 million deal

(Reuters) - Data intelligence specialist GB Group said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based peer Acuant Intermediate for an enterprise value of $736 million, expanding its identity verification and identity fraud prevention business. The London-listed company, which uses its location and identity software to help clients including online trading platform...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Coresite#American Tower Corp#Coresite Realty Corp
Seeking Alpha

American Tower Acquires CoreSite: Paying A Hefty Price For A Niche Opportunity

American Tower struck a deal to acquire CoreSite Realty, valuing the latter at $10.1 billion. On November 15th, news broke that American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a major telecommunications towers company, had agreed to purchase CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a data center operator, in a transaction valued at roughly $10.1 billion. This marks a significant premium over where the company traded for previously, but it underscores just how much American Tower views the potential of combining with the firm. Ultimately, investors in CoreSite should view this transaction as a massive positive because of the hefty multiple the company's management achieved. Meanwhile, investors in American Tower should be happy, but only if that firm can achieve the upside from this transaction that it believes is possible. Otherwise, it boxes though American Tower may have paid too high premium for the business.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Data center companies CyrusOne and CoreSite acquired in deals totaling $25B

Let’s start with the bigger of the two deals. KKR, a well-known private equity firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, a company that invests in infrastructure companies like data centers, both saw fit to pay CyrusOne a 25% premium on its closing stock price of $72.57 per share back on September 27 under the terms of the deal.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Massachusetts investor buys Colorado REIT Coresite in $10B deal

Boston-based American Tower Corp. will acquire Denver-based data-center real estate investment trust CoreSite Realty Corp., the companies announced Monday morning. Previously, Bloomberg had reported that the companies could announce an all-cash deal valuing CoreSite at roughly $10 billion as soon as this week. Under the deal announced around 8 a.m. Monday, American Tower will pay $170 per share, and said that it will also pay Coresite's debt at closing for a total deal size of $10 billion.
COLORADO STATE
Data Center Knowledge

Data Center Boom Reaps $18.8 Billion in Deal Volume in a Day

(Bloomberg) -- Two major data-center operators agreed to be acquired Monday in deals worth a combined $18.8 billion, highlighting the fast-moving consolidation of cloud computing assets ahead of a new generation of 5G and fiber-optic network services. KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to acquire data-center owner CyrusOne...
MARKETS
Reuters

Take-private deal could value Razer at up to $4.5 bln -sources

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A consortium led by top executives of Razer Inc plans to value the Hong Kong-listed maker of gaming hardware at up to HK$35 billion ($4.5 billion) in a deal to take it private, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Chairman Min-Liang...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Tentative deals totaling 70 bln U.S. dollars signed at 4th CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 70.72 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals were reached for one-year purchases of goods and services at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which concluded on Wednesday, CIIE Bureau Deputy Director Sun Chenghai told a press conference. This year's CIIE...
ECONOMY
Reuters

ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 bln

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it was increasing its share buyback programme by another $1 billion after reporting its strongest quarter in more than a decade. The uplift brings the capital returns announced by the company since September 2020 to $6 billion....
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy