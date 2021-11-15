ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox 20th Anniversary: Was 2002 The Greatest Year In Platform History?

By Eugene Schaffmeir
lordsofgaming.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox 20th Anniversary: Was 2002 The Greatest Year In Platform History?. All week long here at LOGNET, we will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the Xbox platform. Each day you can look forward to a piece from the team highlighting a key moment in time for Xbox. Among the first...

lordsofgaming.net

The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into the month of November now, and we all know what that means – it’s time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s how you can tune in to Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration

November 15th marks 20 years since the first Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved was released, and Microsoft is celebrating the occasion with a video stream. Here is how you can participate in the festivities that are set to feature trivia games, rewards, giveaways and updated membership badges. This event will...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox 20th anniversary plans include a celebration stream and trivia event

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox 20th Anniversary plans, including a special celebration event and redesigned badges for longtime members. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration proper will kick off on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 PST / 13:00 EST / 18:00 GMT, and you'll be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft has made it clear that it doesn't plan to reveal any new game announcements during the stream - instead, it's all about looking back on the journey Xbox has taken along with its dedicated community members over the last two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
#Nfl Street#Sport Games#Nhl 2k#Lognet#Dreamcast#Konami#Ssx Tricky#Jet Set Radio Future#Jsrf
luxurylaunches.com

Gucci and Xbox might be working on an exclusive collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox gaming console

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox gaming console that debuted on 15th November 2001. An exciting collaboration between Microsoft and Gucci could be brewing to celebrate the occasion, which was hinted at by a playful exchange on Twitter between the two brands. “Saying ‘GG’ at the end of every game will never go out of fashion,” Xbox’s official account tweeted a few days back. Gucci immediately replied by tweeting “We couldn’t agree more.” GG is an acronym for “good game” usually used by gamers at the end of a game. Interestingly, GG also mirrors the monogram of Gucci. While there’s no official confirmation on the collaboration by both brands, there have been other clues and potential leaks that suggest the partnership.
BUSINESS
NME

Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration details revealed, happening next week

Xbox is hosting a livestream to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console, which will be held next week. The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will be held on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The stream will air at 6pm GMT (10am PST/1pm EST) on the official Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook steam channels.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Classic games re-added to Xbox marketplace ahead of 20th anniversary

Max Payne, Red Dead Revolver, Manhunt, and more have been added to Xbox marketplace ahead of the 20th anniversary next week. The 20th anniversary of Xbox festivities will kick off on Monday, November 15, 2021, and Microsoft likely has some surprises up their sleeves. However, one of their surprises may already have leaked ahead of time thanks to some eagle-eyed Twitter users. Microsoft has quietly added some retro classics to the Xbox marketplace ahead of the anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker celebrates the 20th anniversary of Xbox in style

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with a unique pair of footwear: the Xbox x Adidas 360 Forum Mid sneaker. With a bold silhouette and the gaming brand’s iconic colors—white, silver, and green—and infamous logo, it’s tech-driven apparel. The Xbox 360 disc tray stars on the strap while the classic 360-era button design is on the outer side. There are additional references to the brand’s gaming consoles like the memory unit slots and removable hard drive features on the heel. Moreover, the 360 Forum Mid boasts exciting details highlighted throughout for a playful celebration that’s also practical. In fact, the textile lining and leather upper provides all-day comfort and durability. Overall, enjoy a myriad of features with this eye-catching shoe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gamespot

Xbox Creator Shares A Nice Message Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Thanking Fans For Their Support

Seamus Blackley, the father of the Xbox who is now better known for baking ancient bread, has shared a message ahead of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Posting on Twitter, Blackley said said the team who helped design and release the Xbox only are owed about 40% of the credit for the success of the console. "The real people who made Xbox successful are gamers and fans. You guys, " Blackley said. "Without the support of the people who took the risk to buy the thing, it never could have succeeded."
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Game Pass Created a Review Problem

Xbox Game Pass is the premier subscription service for the Xbox ecosystem. Gamers can subscribe to the service for a low monthly fee and gain access to hundreds of games. Featuring big AAA video games, smaller games, indie games, and MMOs. It’s a service that is perfect for gamers wanting the most value for the price they pay. But underneath all that lies a problem with the system concerning developers.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Free-To-Play Multiplayer Launches Today In Celebration Of Xbox & Halo’s 20th Anniversary

Today, during the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, Xbox and 343 Industries revealed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer is now available to play starting today, three weeks early from Halo Infinite’s release date. Over at Xbox Wire, Xbox said, “as a thank you to the Xbox community for 20 years of support, 343 Industries launched the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 three weeks early, available starting now for all players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will also be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting later today.” The official launch of the multiplayer also kicks off Season 1. All maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass is available for all players and progress will be carried over into the full Halo Infinite launch on December 8.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

20 years of Xbox: a visual history

Twenty years ago today, Microsoft released the original Xbox in North America, marking its bold entry into the world of console gaming. Since then, the design of Xbox consoles have changed almost beyond recognition. What started with a piece of big and bulky ‘90s-style electronics has (generally) gotten sleeker and more compact, and as trends have shifted, we’ve seen wired controller ports, and even some disc drives, disappear.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Microsoft Unveils 20th Anniversary Xbox Controller and Headset

A game-changing gaming console is celebrating a huge birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than brand new accessories designed just for the occasion? Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console is celebrating its 20th birthday on November 15th, and the software giant is releasing a string of translucent accessories just in time for the anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite Campaign & Multiplayer Rumors | New Xbox Exclusives Leak | ft Project XTalk (TIMESTAMP EDITION)

Halo Infinite Campaign & Multiplayer Rumors | New Xbox Exclusives Leak | ft Project XTalk (TIMESTAMP EDITION) Welcome to another episode of The Iron Lord Podcast. The Roundtable is joined by TheMuff1nMon (Kevin Ainsworth) of Project XTalk! The Lords discuss his videogame history; his journey into content creation; Halo Infinite campaign info and multiplayer rumors; new Xbox exclusives leak; and discuss the global chip shortage. ILP 233 is in the books!
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary: How Xbox made me the most important person in games media to ever exist

It's quite shocking to see the undeniable fact that the Xbox turns 20 years old today. 20 years is a very long time. I was just 19 when the original Xbox launched in North America, and now I'm teetering on the edge of 40 and wondering where all that time went. It doesn't feel real. The excitement around the launch, Halo, Project Gotham Racing… I can still feel it.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Every Xbox backward compatible game revealed at the 20th Anniversary show

At Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration, Microsoft unveiled a mountain of highly requested backward-compatible classics, alongside a slew of further enhancements via FPS Boost and beyond. Included in the list are fan-favorite franchises like Remedy's legendary Max Payne titles, the classic horror FPS F.E.A.R., Rockstar's violent stealth slasher Manhunt, legendary FPS...
VIDEO GAMES

