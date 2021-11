Folks...I don’t know what to tell you. Iowa won its 7th straight against Minnesota, which is, undoubtedly, great. But they did it in the most frustrating way possible, and it remains just a strange, strange season for Iowa football fans. If you told any of us we would be 8-2 at this point in the season, I wouldn’t believe you. And yet, here we are, but the team poises a lot of questions that we probably won’t get answers to, and weaknesses that are bound to be exploited at some point.

