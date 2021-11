THURMONT, Md. — Hundreds of people came out to the Eyler Stables Friday night to witness a horse and livestock auction with one peculiar addition: a 3-year-old zebra. The male zebra was sold for $15,300 to a family from southern Pennsylvania who said they bought him because "it would be nice to have one around." The auction house’s owner, Josh Wolfe, said he has seen zebras sell for as much as $17,000.

