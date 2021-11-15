Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Two suspects of a recent homicide are in custody after a multi-agency police investigation prompted road closures in East Rochester Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

A portion of Linden Avenue in East Rochester was closed Monday morning due to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation in the area, but roads have since reopened to traffic.

Authorities said around 4:40 a.m. that the investigation was centered around the area of West Linden Avenue and North Washington Street in East Rochester.

Officials say officers with the U.S. Marshals, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Police Department were all involved in the investigation.

Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino and the RPD Major Crimes Unit also assisted in the investigation. Evidence techs from RPD could be scene collecting multiple bags of windows at the scene through a busted out window.

Officials originally said as traffic on Linden was shut down between 909 Linden and N. Washington with N. Washington also closed to traffic between Walnut Street and W. Linden. Roads reopened to traffic around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say they will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

Rochester police officials say a man was shot overnight on the city’s west side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street shortly after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials say once on scene, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area.

Police say moments later, a 911 call came in for a man shot on Child Street. Officers responded and located a 37-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police say the victim confirmed he was shot in the area of Lyell and Whitney before walking to Child Street.

The victi was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, there are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Authorities located and arrested the main suspect in the Pioneer Street homicide involving two men , who shot and killed his own son following an altercation Saturday.

The suspect, 64-year-old Steven Owens, was described to be armed and dangerous.

Moments after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police and U.S. Marshall officials were able to apprehend Steven and take him to custody without incident.

Steven was found after an extended search in Rochester. The 64-year-old faces several charges including:

Murder in the 2nd Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Following an investigation on the Pioneer Street homicide, police identified the man shot and killed as 34-year-old Malcolm Owens — the biological son of the suspect.

Malcolm was pronounced dead at the scene of what officials describe as a ‘domestic-related crime’ Saturday. A second man was also shot during the incident, where he sustained non life-threatening injuries.

According to Rochester Police, an altercation began at the family residence when Malcolm and the second victim went to visit Steven at the Pioneer Street location.

Steven Owens has been identified as the main suspect in the killing of his son Malcolm Owens.

Officials say Steven has an extensive ‘violent criminal history’ with multiple convictions that include assault, robberies and weapon felonies.

Officers with the Canandaigua Police Department have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection to a fatal crash that took the life of a man who was operating his scooter on South Main Street on October 23 .

On Saturday afternoon, the CPD arrested Todd Smith of Canandaigua and charged him with Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident that Resulted in Death, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Edwin Wesley who was crossing South Main Street on a marked crosswalk when he was struck by Smith.

According to CPD, it is alleged that Smith was operating his 1956 Ford green pick-up truck while in an intoxicated state when he struck Wesley and fled the scene without reporting the accident to the authorities. Mercy Flight took Wesley to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The pick-up truck believed to have been involved in the accident was located by the Canandaigua Police Department on October 26 following the execution of a search warrant on a storage unit and remains secured as evidence.

Smith was taken to the Ontario County CAP Court for arraignment and was remanded to the Ontario County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 partial secured bond.

“The Canandaigua Police Department would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the citizens who provided information to our agency regarding this investigation,” officials said. “Their information greatly assisted in the developments made in the investigation and has brought comfort to Mr. Wesley’s family that an arrest has been made.”

Irondequoit and New York State Police continue to investigate after locating a dead female body inside a residence in the area of Nixon Drive.

Authorities say the incident is being treated as a ‘suspicious unattended death.’

Officials arrived to Nixon Drive near Sea Breeze in Irondequoit after reports of a domestic incident were made around 12:30 p.m.

Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird says: “We responded for a check the welfare and found a female deceased we are treating it as a suspicious unattended death.”

The Monroe County Medical Examiners Office is currently working to determine the cause of death.

Identification details will be withheld upon pending family notification.

A Rochester man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in the area of Athens Street and Harris Street on Saturday.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to the scene of the incident around 11:20 a.m. Upon their arrival, officials located a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.

AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide of the weekend with 2021 already named the deadliest year on record for Rochester .

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo ran for four scores and the Bills’ top-ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times and smothered the New York Jets in a 45-17 victory.

It was an impressive showing for the Bills who rebounded from an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week by thoroughly dominating the lowly Jets.

Allen was 21 of 28 for 366 yards with TD passes to Matt Breida and Stefon Diggs with an interception.

Breida added a scoring run, as did Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer each intercepted White.

A few passing lake-effect rain and snow showers are firing up this morning. Temperatures hold in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

By Monday widespread rain and snow turns to scattered lake effect rain and snow showers as colder air fills in aloft. We’ll be watching for a few bands of lake effect snow to get going through the course of the day into Tuesday night for areas downwind of Lake Ontario.

Highs will be in the low 40s with a blustery northwest wind making things feel a bit more chilly. Where this lake effect band sets up could give another brief coating to areas and localized amounts of an additional inch or so primarily southeast of Lake Ontario over the highest hilltops.

Skies will dry some on Tuesday with lake effect clouds and temperatures in the mid 40s for highs by afternoon. We’ll see a brief warm up with highs back in the upper 50s by Wednesday before our pattern gets active again with more rain and lake effect towards the end of next week.

