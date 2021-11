“Inflation is taxation without legislation.” ~ Milton Friedman. We have long been concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) had backed themselves into an impossible corner. With record corporate and government debt and seemingly endless monetary accommodation, it seemed unlikely the world economies could be weaned off support absent major market disruption. COVID-19 theoretically exacerbated an already worrisome situation and a struggling economy. We know debt suppresses GDP and so the Fed is caught in a Catch-22. How do you reflate an economy laden with debt with more debt? The Fed has spent a decade pushing on a string generating little economic growth. But reversing a low interest policy has proved problematic – one only has to look to Japan. Oddly what COVID has left in its wake may be just what the Fed needed to reverse course and reload their toolbox.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO