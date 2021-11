The friendship between Olivia Neill and Flossie Clegg had millions of us in a chokehold. They quickly became best mates, broke up with their boyfriends, moved to London together and took their rightful place as an iconic duo. So hearing all these rumours say how they’re supposedly no longer friends is truly distressing. We all know rumours like this don’t get plucked from thin air and even Olivia herself has made a comment about the whole ordeal in response to something a fan said on one of her TikTok videos. Here’s everything we know about the Olivia Neill and Flossie Clegg drama, starting with their previous scandal:

