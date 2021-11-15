Adele discusses weight loss as she hits back at body shaming trolls

Adele has hit back at negative remarks over her recent weight loss.

Confirming she had lost around 45kg (100lb) since her last public tour in 2017, the Easy on Me songstress, 33, told Oprah Winfrey during her CBS One Night Only special how she had come to shed the pounds over a two-year period.

Explaining how she turned to exercise following the end of her marriage to ex-husband Simon Konecki, Adele told how she had suffered “the most terrifying anxiety attacks”.

She said: “I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym.

“It became my time – me having a plan every day when I had no plans.”

Drawn by the interviewer over how she felt about the intense feeling by fans about the weight loss, particularly from women who identified with her body shape, the London-born star said she “wasn’t shocked or even fazed by it, because my body has been objectified my entire career”.

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies,” she continued.

“I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”