ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-CyrusOne to go private in $15 bln deal with KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details, Reuters report from September)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

The buyout is the latest deal in the data-center space, with Blackstone purchasing QTS Realty Trust Inc for $10 billion in June..

KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 in cash for each CyrusOne share, which represents a 5.9% premium to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Reuters had reported in September that Dallas-based CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, CyrusOne said. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Colombia financial regulator approves purchase of stake in Nutresa

BOGOTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial regulator has given the green light for a majority takeover of food processor Nutresa, according to a source close to the operation and Colombia’s stock exchange. With the authorization of the financial regulator bidder Nugil SAS, which is controlled by Grupo Gilinski, will...
MARKETS
Reuters

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 - sources

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA). Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Infrastructure#Cyrusone Inc#Kkr Co Inc#Blackstone#Qts Realty Trust Inc
Reuters

UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year. “With Colm Kelleher’s nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape,” outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Data center companies CyrusOne and CoreSite acquired in deals totaling $25B

Let’s start with the bigger of the two deals. KKR, a well-known private equity firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, a company that invests in infrastructure companies like data centers, both saw fit to pay CyrusOne a 25% premium on its closing stock price of $72.57 per share back on September 27 under the terms of the deal.
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

The role of private investment in sustainable infrastructure

Private investors are eyeing opportunities in sustainable infrastructure as the Biden administration makes the case for new legislation that provides much-needed funding for green infrastructure initiatives across the United States. As infrastructure takes center stage, policymakers and investors alike are setting their sights on how to finance projects with a...
U.S. POLITICS
stockxpo.com

CyrusOne to Be Sold in $15 Billion Deal

CyrusOne Inc. said Monday that it is selling itself to investment company KKR & Co. and Global Infrastructure Partners LLC in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion. Based in Dallas, CyrusOne is a real-estate investment trust that designs, builds and operates data centers. It owns more than 50...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Mattress Company Casper to Go Private

Casper Sleep Inc. announced on Monday (Nov. 15) that it has agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management in a deal that will take the mattress company private. Durational Capital will pay $6.90 per share, a 94% premium over the closing price on Friday (Nov. 12), the last trading day before the announcement was made.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Voice assistant maker SoundHound to go public via $2 bln SPAC deal

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoundHound Inc will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values the voice assistant maker at $2.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. The deal with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co (ATSPU.O) will provide SoundHound with proceeds of $244 million,...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

KKR and GIP to spend $15bn on CyrusOne

CyrusOne is set for a return to being a privately held company after global investment firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced a deal to buy the data center REIT out for $15bn. The all-cash deal will see the private equity players acquire all CyrusOne’s outstanding shares of common...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy