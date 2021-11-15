ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Media O2 expands Priority rewards program

By Roland Hutchinson
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Media O2 has announced that its Virgin Media cable customers will be able to join their Priority rewards program. The existing 5.7 million Virgin Media cable customers can now join the program, the program was previously only available for O2 customers. Virgin Media O2 is today opening up...

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

