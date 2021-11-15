Virgin Media O2 expands Priority rewards program

New enhancements vastly increase active prospects in the platform and provide streamlined access to new proprietary insights to increase productivity and pipeline. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has enhanced the ability of sales and marketing teams to leverage its proprietary intent data to accelerate opportunities and fuel more pipeline with buying teams at top accounts. The latest release of TechTarget’s Priority EngineTM platform provides streamlined access to several new sources of real account and prospect-level purchase intent data in a new interface customized specifically for sales and marketing users. Priority Engine is helping customers get expanded visibility into demand at high potential accounts, deeper insight into the makeup and engagement preferences of active buying teams and tools to easily monitor and quickly act on changes at key accounts. New enhancements include:

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO