ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares rebound as financial, industrial stocks gain

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded to end higher on Monday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.81% to end at 10,752.82 points.

* LOLC Finance Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co rose 21.4% and 6.5%, respectively, to be the biggest boosts to the index.

* The country’s trade deficit for September narrowed to $495 million from $525 million a year ago, according to data out on Monday

* The equity market's turnover was 6.91 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data here.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 316.1 million shares, up from the 212.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 136.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* In the last 24 hours, the island nation has reported 697 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 551,542 with the death toll at 13,995, data from the country's health bureau showed here.

* About 62.48% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.

* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Exchange#Sri Lankan#Cse#Lolc Finance Plc#Lanka Orix Leasing Co#Johns Hopkins University
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Moonshot Stocks That Could Deliver 100X Returns

If Redfin opts for global expansion, its addressable market could balloon to over $300 trillion. Latch is a small-cap stock operating in a giant market, and the company's triple-digit percentage growth is turning heads. Riskified has taken just 2% of its $4.3 trillion market, so there's enormous potential for growth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Nasdaq's software-as-a-service sales have high growth potential. Visa's network of networks is poised to benefit from fintech's rise. Domino's focus on customer experience differentiates it from peers. Predictability and the stock market are two things that rarely go hand in hand. While there are no risk-free options in stocks, companies...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: VOO or QQQ?

VOO is a broad-market fund and a relatively stable investment. QQQ focuses on tech stocks, and while riskier, has particular advantages. The ETF that's right for you will depend on several factors. Whether you're an experienced investor or just getting started in the stock market, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Latch is redefining the basic lock for apartments and commercial buildings. OppFi uses artificial intelligence to find loan opportunities in the subprime market. A key metric shows Pinterest can continue to prosper amid sluggish user growth. New investors may not see $2,000 as a huge investment portfolio. However, venture capitalist...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tired of Shiba Inu? 3 Better Stocks to Buy Now

Lucid stock is expensive, but the company is doing just about everything right. Akamai Technologies is a leading cloud provider with underappreciated growth opportunities. Impinj is at the forefront of a potentially revolutionary technology. If you follow cryptocurrencies or just the investing world in general, the excitement and coverage surrounding...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy