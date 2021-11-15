Sri Lankan shares rebound as financial, industrial stocks gain
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded to end higher on Monday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index rose 0.81% to end at 10,752.82 points.
* LOLC Finance Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co rose 21.4% and 6.5%, respectively, to be the biggest boosts to the index.
* The country’s trade deficit for September narrowed to $495 million from $525 million a year ago, according to data out on Monday
* The equity market's turnover was 6.91 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data here.
* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 316.1 million shares, up from the 212.8 million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 136.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.
* In the last 24 hours, the island nation has reported 697 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 551,542 with the death toll at 13,995, data from the country's health bureau showed here.
* About 62.48% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University here.
* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
