Normally, our postgame recaps are formatted into three main takeaways. But I wanted to take this one to talk about a trend we’ve been seeing recently that fully materialized on Wednesday night. The Brooklyn Nets have found a defensive identity. A sensical one, and perhaps, a damn good one. Per Cleaning the Glass, the Nets are giving 86.6 points per 100 half-court plays, a mark that ranks sixth in the league. A far cry from last year’s regular season, and the team many expected Brooklyn to be this season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO