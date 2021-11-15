Construction begins this week for new Africatown Heritage House

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A major improvement for historic Africatown begins today. Contractors begin putting together the sections of what will be a new Heritage House this week. The Africatown Heritage House is a $1.3 million project, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood is reportedly spearheading the project.

Some of the sections of the house arrived Friday, other sections arrive Tuesday. The building will face Wimbush Road, near the Mobile County Training School. Right next to the Reverend Robert L Hope Community Center. According to a news release, this is a collaborative community effort that will eventually house a History Museum of Mobile exhibit about the 110 enslaved West Africans, the ship that brought them to Alabama as the last slave ship to come to the US, and the unique community of Africatown.

Today county officials are holding a media availability to get a first look at the four sections that have been delivered and some work to put it all together will happen throughout the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.