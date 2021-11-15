ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Coreupt Trailer Introduces Winry

By Tristan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Coreupt shows a new training Coreupt. Here Winry is introduced in more...

Twinfinite

Tribe Nine by Danganronpa Creator Gets New Trailer Introducing the Taito Tribe

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games released another trailer of their upcoming mixed media project Tribe Nine, introducing one of the tribes included in the game. The new showcase the Taito Tribe and its theme song “Maxim,” focusing on showcasing its characters and theme. The tribe is named after the Taito ward in Tokyo. It likely owes its “traditional” style to the fact that Taito includes the Asakusa district.
Game Trailers: PlayStation branded video with Easter Eggs

Sony has released a new branded video for the PlayStation brand. In this one we can go looking for Easter eggs. In Playtopia, the location of the global brand video “Play knows no boundaries”, many allusions and references to already known and unreleased games are hidden. Watchful eyes are now required, as Easter Eggs discoverers can win great prizes in a new PlayStation campaign.
Game Trailers: Encodya launch trailer for the cyberpunk adventure

Publisher Assemble Entertainment and oneman developer Chaosmonger Studio present the launch trailer Encodya. This shows us the main features of the game. Bee Encodya is a classic pointandclick adventure in a dark scifi setting adorned with a heartbreaking story. The orphan Tina and her robot guardian SAM58 fight daily for survival in the streets of Neo Berlin 2062, until one day she receives a mysterious message from her deceased father.
Game Trailers: Trailer Back 4 Blood chic awards

Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios provide us with an awards trailer Back 4 Blood. In addition to solid gameplay impressions, we get quotes from the trade press here. Back 4 Blood was released on October 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Game Trailers: Blue Reflection: Second Light the launch trailer is here

KoeiTecmo presents the launch trailer Blue reflection: second light. He gets in the mood for the roleplaying with smooth sequences. Blue reflection: second light follows the adventures of three students Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou who search a mysterious floating academy for clues to find their way back home. Only their names are left to them as a memory. One day a path opens to a new land. This area surrounds the world the heroines live in hence they call it “the heart of the world” and call the inexplicable new area Heartscape. In Heartscape, characters find ingredients for cooking, as well as materials for crafting, fighting and building special facilities within the academy. Ao and her friends also find shards of memory. Once you touch these lights, little by little the memories come back to life. By collecting these shards, they also reveal the secrets of the world.
Game Trailers: Horizon Forbidden West Short Gameplay Video

Guerrilla offers us new gameplay Horizon Forbidden West. Here we get impressions of the fight between humans and robots. Unfortunately the video has no sound. Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
Game Trailers: Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Prologue Trailer

Frogwares also supplies us with a new trailer Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. This one is dedicated to the prologue of the adventure. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will be released on November 16 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. PS4 and Xbox One will follow later this year.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trailer introduces Ramanas Park

A trailer has been released for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl that introduces a new addition in the remakes called Ramanas Park. After entering the Hall of Fame, players can visit this new facility and enter the chambers found within to encounter a number of legendary and Mythical Pokemon. Find a slate in the world and insert it into the corresponding pedestal in the park to fight a Pokemon.
Touken Ranbu Warriors trailer introduces Sengo Muramasa

DMM Games, Nitroplus, Omega Force, and Ruby Party have gone live with the latest trailer for Touken Ranbu Warriors, which focuses on Sengo Muramasa. The playable character is voiced by Junichi Suwabe. Thanks to Koei Tecmo, we have the following information about Sengo:. An uchigatana (Japanese sword) crafted by the...
King of Fighters XV Game Highlights Character Whip in Trailer

SNK began streaming a trailer for its The King of Fighters XV game on Thursday highlighting the character Whip (voiced by Shiho Kikuchi). SNK will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2022. SNK delayed...
