The Morning News: Greene Tract, Antibodies, and Basketball

Both the Green Bay Phoenix men's and women's basketball teams will hit the hardwood Tuesday evening for their first regular-season games of the season. The Phoenix men will face Indiana State in its home opener at the Kress Center. The Phoenix struggled in its first season under Will Ryan after the program fired coach Linc Darner and switched offensive systems. As a result, much of the team either transferred or graduated, forcing the Phoenix to welcome eight new players this season. The Sycamores ended their season on a run, but ran into a tough Loyola team in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to end their season with a 15-10 mark. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

11 DAYS AGO