The Morning News: Greene Tract, Antibodies, and Basketball

Greeneville, TN — The signings continued around the area this afternoon, Greeneville multi-sports all-star JaKobi Gillespie put pen to paper At the high school, JaKobi Gillespie stuck to his commitment and chose basketball even though he’s gotten offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech football teams to name a few…Gillespie who helped lead his basketball team […]
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
Dartmouth (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0) Date:Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 7 PM. Last Time: W, 70-54 (Nov. 24, 2017) All fans are required to wear masks over their mouth and nose at all times while indoors. WELCOME BACK. It has been a long 606 days since we got to watch...
Tuesday evening reminded us why it is great to be a Gator fan as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams took the O’Connell Center floor and defended home turf to open their respective schedules. Otherwise, things are pretty slow around the Swamp as the midweek doldrums roll in ahead of this weekend’s festivities. But for now, here is a look at our two victorious Florida squads.
Both the Green Bay Phoenix men's and women's basketball teams will hit the hardwood Tuesday evening for their first regular-season games of the season. The Phoenix men will face Indiana State in its home opener at the Kress Center. The Phoenix struggled in its first season under Will Ryan after the program fired coach Linc Darner and switched offensive systems. As a result, much of the team either transferred or graduated, forcing the Phoenix to welcome eight new players this season. The Sycamores ended their season on a run, but ran into a tough Loyola team in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to end their season with a 15-10 mark. The game tips off at 7 p.m.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's and women's basketball teams suffered season-opening losses Tuesday night. The men opened the season at home, falling to Indiana State 81-77. The Phoenix built up a 12-point lead in the second half, but the Sycamores outscored Green Bay 34-18 the remaining 13...
Green Bay, Wisconsin Badgers, Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, Kohl Center, Phoenix. After a decisive win over S.t Francis (0-1), the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Badgers look to improve to two and zero against in-state competitor UW-Green Bay. The game will hold a special place in the season without a doubt as everyone in the Kohl Center will pay homage to legendary Coach Bo Ryan.
Kentucky Women’s Basketball lost an excellent player in Blair Green this season, but they may have added an even better coach. The senior from Harlan County is out for the season after rupturing her Achilles tendon in a preseason scrimmage against Eastern Kentucky University. While Green may not be on the court, she’s undoubtedly affecting what happens on the hardwood.
The UNC volleyball team got back on the right side of the score sheet Friday afternoon, picking up their second win of the year over Virginia Tech and breaking a two-match losing streak. An 8-1 Carolina run in the first set helped the Tar Heels pull away from the Hokies,...
For the Big Blue Nation, Kentucky’s 79-71 men’s basketball loss to Duke on Tuesday night in the State Farm Champions Classic carries implications both positive and negative. On the plus side, there is all but no reason to think that UK’s defeat to the Dookies in the first game of...
Less than a week after its season opener, Duke’s basketball team received troubling news involving two of its players. According to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, Duke guard Michael Savarino, who happens to be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, was arrested for driving while impaired. Star freshman Paolo Banchero was also involved in this incident. He was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.
Friday night was a big one for Wisconsin basketball. Not only did the Badgers blow out Green Bay for their second win of the season, but they also honored legendary head coach Bo Ryan. Ryan coached at Wisconsin from 2001 to 2015, and he led the program to three Big...
Prior to Sunday afternoon, the most recent meeting between the UNC women’s basketball team and the Charlotte 49ers ended in a close 81-75 Carolina victory. Sunday’s game wasn’t quite as competitive. Head coach Courtney Banghart and the Tar Heels dominated the 49ers from the start, capturing an 89-33 road win to start off the young season 2-0. The result is also the 1,000th win in program history.
The UNC men’s basketball team will make their first road trip of the young season Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels will visit College of Charleston in a true road matchup. Carolina won against the Cougars in Chapel Hill last season, but their road game in Charleston ended in a loss, all the way back in January 2010. College of Charleston traditionally plays the Tar Heels well, with five of eight matchups being decided by 10 points or fewer. The Cougars are 3-5 all-time against UNC.
Dr. Debbie Stroman joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell to discuss the start of women’s basketball season and the landscape around the ACC. Stroman shares her thoughts on the Triangle’s three programs, the competitiveness of the conference and a remarkable coaching streak potentially coming to an end. Podcast: Play in...
So far, Kentucky Basketball is winning the Name, Image, Likeness era. This summer, John Calipari made it his mission to ensure the program was ready for NIL from Day One, putting the tools in place to help his players understand the rules and profit. It worked. Thus far, the players have signed team deals with ProCampsU/KSR, FTX cryptocurrency exchange, and the law firm Morgan & Morgan, the latter launching yesterday with a flashy digital billboard in Times Square. Most have individual deals as well. TyTy Washington leads the way, partnering with Blue Grass Motorsports, Gatorade, America’s Best Caviar, and T.R.A.P. House Clothing.
BOWLING GREEN — The more some things change, the more they might stay the same. Bowling Green State University’s women’s basketball team will enter the regular season without its best player on the floor. Star point guard Lexi Fleming sustained an injury to her right leg in a team scrimmage on Oct. 30 and was ruled out for the season, as head coach Robyn Fralick detailed during Mid-American Conference media day last week.
