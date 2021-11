This week on The Maris Review, Hermione Hoby joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new novel, Virtue, out now from Riverhead. Trying to write about what was happening [during the Trump era] was a huge challenge. It seemed to me a way of redeeming what was happening. And by that I don’t mean to be making grand claims about my fiction, or about fiction at all. I mean if I could use this as material, then somehow it seemed rescued in a way, from just pure awfulness. I think this is what the writing instinct is: I need to transmute this into something which has its own consonance and logic and hopefully through that a kind of beauty, even if the subject matter was horrific and desperate and confusing. Not to sound terribly cheesy, but I’m a writer because it’s my only way of making sense of the world.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO