“He's on his way home. He wants to get on with his life,” Defense Attorney Mark Richards said during a press conference, of his client Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday. Minutes before Richards spoke, a jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in his murder trial connected to the shootings of three people in Kenosha during unrest in the summer of 2020, after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO