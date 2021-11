Boston College will look to make it two in a row when it travels to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles have suffered their fair share of injuries in recent weeks and enter Week 11 a banged-up football team, even after welcoming Phil Jurkovec back for the Red Bandana game. Trae Barry, Isaiah Graham-Mobley and Brandon Sebastian have not played since the Louisville game in Week 8 and it remains to be seen if they will be good to go against Georgia Tech. Shawn Asbury II, CJ Lewis, Jason Maitre and Jahmin Muse have all been lost for the season and it looks like Deon Jones is not returning from a back injury anytime soon, either.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO