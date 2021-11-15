UK extends Covid booster vaccines to the over-40s

Moderna Inc. said Wednesday it has applied for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada for children aged 6 to 11. The vaccine is already allowed in Canada for individuals aged 12 years and older. On Nov. 12, Health Canada allowed the use of a 50 50 ug booster dose for individuals aged 18 and older to be administered at least six months after primary doses. Moderna said earlier this month that it will delay filing for authorization in this age group in the U.S. until the Food and Drug Administration's review of the myocarditis risk in teens is resolved, likely by January. Moderna's clinical data shows that its shot has an efficacy rate of 80% at preventing infection with the virus, including symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, among children in this age group two weeks after they received the second dose. Shares were slightly lower premarket, but have gained 24% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has fallen 12% and the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO