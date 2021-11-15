ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK extends Covid booster vaccines to the over-40s

By Chloe Taylor, @ChloeTaylor141
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — People over the age of 40 in the U.K. will be eligible for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday. The extension of the booster program was announced by the country's medical regulators at a press briefing on Monday morning. Until now, only over 50s...

www.cnbc.com

