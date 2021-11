The U.K. court has denied Peter McCormack permission to appeal October’s sweeping judgment in which the court threw out all but one pillar of the blogger’s defense against Dr. Craig Wright’s defamation suit. Peter McCormack will now proceed to defend himself at trial on the limited basis that though his attacks on Dr. Wright were untrue, they did not cause serious harm to his reputation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO