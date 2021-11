With an incredible design and gamified UI, this is OnePlus' finest limited-edition phone yet. OnePlus is very different to what it used to be two years ago. For one thing, it now sells phones in the mid-range and budget categories, and it has shifted to ColorOS as the default software on its devices. That said, the bet on the Nord series has paid off handsomely, with the Chinese manufacturer seeing a huge uptick in sales over the last 18 months.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO