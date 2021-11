The Algorand price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for ALGO is present at $2.07. The nearest resistance is found at $2.23. The Algorand price analysis indicates some interesting facts, as the crypto pair swings wildly high and then comes down at the same rate. Today ALGO went as high as $2.81 but reverted back soon after. This is the highest ALGO has ever observed, and now the price is trading just above $2 level at the time of writing.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO