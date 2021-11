It was just 70 years ago today, November 12, 1951, when the US 8th Army was ordered to cease all offensive operations in Korea and begin an Active Defense. Basically, that means in this continuing war of King of the Hill, if the communist attacked and took your hill, you could counterattack to take it back but go no further. With the Peace Talks in progress and several interruptions, the War could end at any time, and being killed in a battle for some unknown hill in a soon to be forgotten War, the motivation for attacking I’m sure was minimal.

