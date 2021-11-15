Bicyclist fatally struck in hit-and-run in Back of the Yards

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - The alleged abduction of a teenaged girl in Santa Rosa that triggered an Amber Alert to find her on Thursday turned out to be a hoax, according to police. The 15-year-old girl was actually on a quick trip to Los Angeles with her boyfriend and someone else she knew. But by Thursday before noon, she was back at her family's home and unharmed in Vallejo, Santa Rosa police told KTVU.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO