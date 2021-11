Experts say if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, now is the time. One hospital system is putting the spotlight on racial disparities when it comes to the flu. Flu vaccination rates are lower in Black and Hispanic people, according to CDC data. For the 2019-2020 season, flu vaccination coverage was 53% among White people, 41% among Black people, and 38% among Hispanic or Latino people. People of color also have higher rates of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from the flu.

