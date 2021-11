(BPT) - Technology has come a long way in reducing the impact of diabetes on people’s lives. Long gone are the days of daily urine testing and sharpening needles. Newer technologies like smart blood glucose meters, insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors have given people better tools to self-manage their condition, a key to living healthier lives and avoiding diabetes complications. However, while the rates of diabetes-related heart disease and stroke have decreased over the last 20 years, complications still impact millions of people with diabetes. Even those who receive excellent medical care and do their best to manage their condition can still develop complications such as heart disease, eye disease or a type of nerve damage called painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN). Fortunately, there is hope, as many of these conditions can be managed.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO