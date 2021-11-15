Re: VMware tools

I have vcenter installed in windows machine. and also the update manager in the same machine. But I can not find the update manager in the vsphere web client. could someone please help me. Thank you. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. You need to use Flex(Flash) Client as HTML UI in...
I used some version of Fusion since it first launched until encountering recent graphics issues with Windows 10. After attempting 3 or 4 embarrassingly kludge-like "fixes" suggested in the forum (that didn't work for me) I began to understand some of the more strident complainers there. Why? because the problem was known for over a year and NO it wasn't fixed in newest Fusion updates.
I use Home Assistant inside VMWare Player. In Versions 16.1.2 and earlier of VMWare, the Bluetooth tracking feature of Home Assistant operated correctly but this is broken in VMWare 16.2. The bluetooth tracking in Home Assitant works by reporting the Device Name but this is no longer being reported. I cannot see anything in VMWare 16.2 release notes regarding any work done with Bluetooth.
The Horizon team is pleased to roll out another set of Horizon Server REST APIs as part of the latest release of Horizon. You can now manage Federation Access Groups for global entities like global entitlements, global sessions, and more. All existing APIs now have Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) support.
I'm writing to ask for advice to solve a problem with the VMware Horizon Desktop client: I'm a university student and I use this program to have access to a university virtual machine with specific programs. Few days ago, while I was trying to access, the virtual machine disconnected (even...
Https://communities.vmware.com/t5/VMware-Workstation-Pro/mouse-get-quot-locked-quot-inside-VM-quick-... and many other similar threads... unfortunately, none of the offered solutions (upgrade VMware Tools, disabling mouse trails) seems to solve my issue. I understand I can use the ctrl+alt hotkey, but I'd definitely prefer if I could switch between the VM and the host OS seamlessly. Any suggestions?. Currently...
I have problem when I tried to boot ESXi into my Fujitsu RX server, the purple screen pop up to me with the following error. vmware gp exception 13 in world 2097152:bootstrap @0x418018bd3152. note that my BOIS and all hardware drivers already updated to latest version and moreover, I have...
VMware Workstation provides a seamless way to access all of the virtual machines you need, regardless of where they are running. Remotely connect to virtual machines running on VMware vSphere, ESXi or another copy of VMware Workstation. Workstation’s web interface lets you access local and server hosted virtual machines from your PC, smart phone, tablet or any device with a modern browser. Run applications on multiple operating systems including Linux, Windows and more at the same time on the same PC without rebooting. Evaluate and test new operating systems, applications and patches in an isolated environment.
We have an On-premises Horizon view VDI environment and that has to be migrated to Azure cloud AS-IS. i would like to build Horizon cloud on Azure and need the details how do i proceed and migrate all my VDI from on-prem to Azure Horizon cloud. Regards,. Ajay.
We've started to the following warning: "VMware Postgres health with warning. Error occurred running a check for VMware Postgres service, the check will be retried." After digging through the Postgres logs the only thing I seem to come up with is "WARNING; Failed to open file "/sys/fs/cgroup/memory/system.slice/vmware-vpostgres.service/memory.stat". The file exists with the permissions.
We have enabled vmware logs in our environment. But there may be some outliers which were skipped. We would like to know if there is any script to get a list of all VMs where vmware log is not enabled. So, that we can we can enabled those as well.
This article, How to get started with VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud, was originally published at the VMware Digital Workspace Tech Zone Blog. BetterCloud is a VMware OEM partner that provides VMware Workspace ONE customers access to SaaS applications. The partnership prioritizes VMware’s initiative to offer products that allow IT teams to be successful across the Anywhere Workspace and maintain a Zero Trust model without sacrificing employee experience. The new SaaS management offering—VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud—allows you to automate IT tasks and manage the distributed edge across SaaS apps, device, and network to create the most comprehensive solution in the industry.
Latest macOS Monterey, Fusion Player 12.2, Windows 7, hardware version 19. Everything worked fine under Big Sur. After doing a clean install of Monterey in another volume, I migrated from Big Sur. Being blind, I use a screen rader. After booting the Windows VM, within a couple minutes, something happens...
Recently setup a vCSA to manage a single ESXi host. Both are running v6.5. When vCSA setup, configured it was of course running on the Eval License. That has expired now. -- is the VMware vSphere 6 Essentials license presiding on the host NOT sufficient to allow for a vCenter Server running on the vCSA? If so what does this license need to be upgraded to?
VMWare Version - VMware Workstation Player 16. I was unable to ping the Guest IP from Host. However, when I tried to ping Host IP from Guest (VM), it was successful. By default, the network adapter used in the VM is NAT. Tried install the same installer in other pc , the VM was successfully installed and both Guest and Host can ping each other (Network adapter used is also NAT).
I run VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.9 on a AMD 3900X with 64 GB memory, and an SSD running Ubuntu Linux 5.11.0-38-generic. Starting about 1 year ago VMWare has been fighting with the Linux memory compactor kcompct. When hostilities begin (Windows 10 with 4 cores at 16 GB configured) VMWare freezes with its 4 cores at 100% while kcopact runs 100% CPU. After a few seconds, the combatants restrain themselves for about 30 seconds, then begin again. This doesn't happen every day, but when it does happen the two combatants never seem to tire of this annoying behavior. A Linux reboot clears up the problem, for a time.
The Extreme Performance Series, well known from VMworld, is now extending into a video blog series. Many of the same presenters from VMworld deep dive performance sessions are covering the highlights of recent performance work. This is part two in a special three part series on Machine Learning with vGPUs...
I am using VMWare Fusion Professional Version 11.5.7 (17130923) hosted on a MacBook Pro running macOS Catalina version 10.15.17. Have Windows 10 Pro inside the VMWare. After the recent update on the macOS I noticed that the copy command is not working inside the VM. I can copy from MacOS...
Hello i installed vmware fusion and download windows for arm but the vmware doesn't see the vhdx extention file which is windows 10 for arm. Does it have support for windows for arm? Thanks. @MartyLVT I'm sorry you don't like the answer, but it is what it is. VMware does...
VMWare Workstation Pro resets snapshot priority settings after upgrade. Host: VMWare Workstation 16.2.0 on Windows 10 Pro. Uncheck "Take snapshots in the background when possible." Uncheck "Restore snapshots in the background when possible." Use Help > Software Updates to upgrade to VMWare Workstation Pro 16.2.1. After the update, "Take snapshots...
