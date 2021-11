A few years back, a book signing event sent me to Sonoma Raceway, in Sonoma, Calif., for a weekend of vintage racing in June, which unfortunately overlapped with a certain wedding anniversary. “Come to the track,” I begged my wife. “It’ll be fun.” Good sport that she is (and possibly swayed by the promise of a Michelin-starred dinner in nearby Healdsburg), my better half came along despite a friend’s warnings of inedible track grub and motorsports ennui. It didn’t take long, however, to realize this wasn’t a usual race confluence after having to peel her away from the raw oyster...

