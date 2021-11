Lewis Hamilton’s weekend in Brazil was full of ups and downs, with one further marginally sour note being received from race stewards after his magnificent victory in Sao Paulo.The Mercedes driver had to start Saturday’s sprint from the back after being excluded from qualifying, then after finishing fifth in the sprint was still only starting the main event in 10th as a result of a prior grid penalty handed out for the use of a new engine.During the race he was also forced off-track as he battled with Max Verstappen for first place, with his Dutch rival not punished...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO