Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained his frustrations over weekend events at the Brazilian Grand Prix, feeling decisions went rather more in favour of their rivals.Lewis Hamilton eventually triumphed to win in Sao Paulo, despite a series of setbacks both before and during the race.Ahead of the main event, Hamilton was excluded from qualifying due to a DRS infringement, which Wolff feels was a contradiction to how Red Bull have been treated - but it was the move by Max Verstappen during the race itself which was the biggest sticking point and which should have seen the championship leader...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO