ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Re: vSphere 7 u1 : "localaccounts.user.add" to add...

By skoyano
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I am trying to add local user to vCenter (vSphere 7.0 u1) with root user on appliance shell....

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Re: vSphere with Tanzu

We are looking to deploy vSphere with Tanzu in our environment. We want to use our current nsxt 3.1 environment as the network stack for tanzu. Does anyone know if I deploy tanzu in my nsxt environment what type of impact i should expect. From a few of the blogs i've read some say it's better to deploy another T0, and some say my environment won't be impacted. So i'm not certain which direction to take. Any advice would be great.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Snapshot with Persistent memory on vsphere 7 latest version

I working on vSphere 7.0.3 with persistent memory. My hardware is intel PMEM, Capacity is 128Gb. I created VM on this host with 1 hard disk on PMEM. Now, I create snapshot but the option is hide with gray color. So, how can I take a snapshot with this option?...
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Sage adds Zapier to marketplace

Cloud accounting software developer Sage has added workflow automation platform Zapier to its Sage Marketplace. Zapier lets users connect apps to automate manual tasks and create their own workflows without having to hire a developer. Through its partnership with Sage, Zapier will be able to work with the approximately 4,000 apps available to the accounting software company’s users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: User desktop visible in vsphere-client

I have a strange behaviour with the webconsole and vmrc. vCenter is 6.7U3L, Hosts ESXi6.7U3 Build 17499825/17167734, Xen Desktop 7.15LTSB. There are several Windows10-VM which are presented as dedicated desktops via Citrix to the user. The problem is that as soon as the user is logging in to the vm...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcenter
vmware.com

FIXED / SOLVED: VMware vSphere 6 Essentials not work for a vCSA license?

Recently setup a vCSA to manage a single ESXi host. Both are running v6.5. When vCSA setup, configured it was of course running on the Eval License. That has expired now. -- is the VMware vSphere 6 Essentials license presiding on the host NOT sufficient to allow for a vCenter Server running on the vCSA? If so what does this license need to be upgraded to?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere ESXi 6.5 iSCSI Only Finding One Path

So I have three storage arrays, all that have two paths assigned to them. However, only one path is discovered when I bind two network ports. However when I bind only one network port, I get two paths. Storage Network: 10.10.0.0/22 (255.255.252.0) Host vmk2 iSCSI-B: 10.10.2.132/22. iSCSI-Dev1-A: 10.10.1.1/22. iSCSI-Dev1-B: 10.10.2.1/22.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Not able to add TPM to Win10 VM

Not able to add TPM to Win10 VM — I see that v14 now supports virtual TPM. But when I create and add test Win10 VM's, the "Finish" button to add TPM is greyed out. I've read somewhere that this is because my host doesn't support TPM... don't know if that's true.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Important Update: vSphere 7 Update 3b

Today we released vSphere 7 Update 3b. With the recent release of vSphere 7 Update 3 we identified critical issues which can cause PSODs in certain customer environments or prevent certain upgrade paths from completing. In addition to releasing EPs to fix these issues, in an abundance of caution we have decided to replace the vSphere 7 Update 3 downloads with this latest patch to improve the customer experience.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

Re: add external(USB) SSD to vSAN disk group?

Https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/6.7/com.vmware.vsphere.virtualsan.doc/GUID-DB758C7C-C58A-4... Thanks Bobkin: yes, I am playing a homelab of vSAN. * In order to turn on vSAN, I need to add the usb-SSD to disk-group. * But in order to add the usb-SSD to disk-group, I need to turn on vSAN (so that I can go inside to mark...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere Tags Across Multiple vCenters

I'm having a problem applying vSphere tag in a vCenter (linked mode) to a specific vCenter. We've a Mgmt vCenter and prod vCenter. Here is my script:. foreach ($vm in $vms) { $vm | New-TagAssignment -tag "Prod" -Server (([uri]$vm.ExtensionData.Client.ServiceUrl).Host)}. NVM. I found my answer on VMTN. Here is what I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Problem Reconnecting Host to vSphere

Ever since I upgraded to vCenter 6.7 I am having a problem reconnecting certain hosts after they are rebooted or loose connectivity. Normally, when I reboot an ESXi host vCenter reconnects to it without any action needed by me. This still works with the majority of the hosts. However I occasionally run into a problem where vCenter will not automatically reconnect. I've tried waiting several hours to be sure.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere Cluster Services basic questions

Earlier this summer I worked on a client's servers. They had three VMWare ESXi 6.5 hosts running vSphere Essentials Plus. The high level tasks were to migrate vCenter Server to 7.x, replace two ESXi hosts with two hosts running ESXi 7.x, and lastly upgrade the last host to ESXi 7.x. One of the new features of ESXi 7.x that caused me a lot of grief, mostly due to unfamiliarity, was vSphere Cluster Services. My specific issues were vCenter Server deployed three guest OSes, one to each ESXi host. When I tried to put a host into maintenance mode to patch it or remove one of the old ESXi hosts I couldn't because it had a vCLS guest OS. When I tried to vMotion it to another ESXi host in vCenter Server I got an error or warning to the effect of "just leave it alone, we manage that guest OS for you." But I couldn't go into maintenance mode or remove the host with that guest OS present! I ended up going into retreat mode (https://4sysops.com/archives/vmware-vcenter-server-70-update-2-cluster-service-vcls-and-retreat-mode...) a couple of times just to get rid of those guest OSes so I could perform my tasks.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere Client 6.7 HTML5 - cannot edit hard disk

I'm have VMware vSphere 6.7 with client HTML5 (flexi). When editing one of the VM's, I cannot edit hard disks and it shows "0" MB with red highlighted as shown in the screenshot. What would be the problem? Any advise is deeply appreciated. Thanks! J. 84 KB. 0 Kudos. 3...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Top 10 vSphere Breakout Sessions at VMworld 2021

Last month we were excited to welcome all of you to our latest VMworld conference. Many of you joined us (virtually, of course), but some of you may have missed the opportunity this time around. Maybe it slipped your mind, or you were busy with other things. But don’t worry, it’s not too late. You can still view breakout session content at our VMworld On-Demand Video Library.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vSphere 7.0U3 UI regressions for custom objects

VSphere 7.0U3 has made further UI changes, and in the process seems to have introduced a nasty regression for plugins using custom objects. The "Actions" menu (and right-click menu from VMware-provided lists) for custom objects renders incorrectly - the container is not sized correctly, so the text for each line in the menu wraps, typically causing each word to appear on a separate line - this looks horrendous. There are other inconsistencies - the font is much larger than that used for VMware-provided objects, and the general styling is different (e.g. the menu header) - but those are not a severe as the wrapping issue.
SOFTWARE
accountingtoday.com

Bill.com adds new features

Billing and payments solution provider Bill.com announced a number of new features and enhancements, including improved approval workflows, fraud and error prevention, heightened security and authorization, and expanded payment options. One noteworthy new feature is Bill.com Pay By Card, which gives users the ability to pay vendors with a credit...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Customer Corner, November 2021

This monthly blog series features our VMware SASE™ customer newsletter. If you enjoy reading these updates, email Kelsi Cooke to sign up to receive the newsletter. We really enjoyed all of the great interaction we had last week on the latest installment of our customer webinar series: Getting the most out of VMware SASE / VMware SD-WAN™. Check out the details and recap. If you missed the event be sure to check out the recording. Keep your eyes out for the next webinar invite, happening in January 2022!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How to backup VM with two delta file through VDDK

Guest OS: Microsoft Windows Server 2016 (64-bit) Compatibility: VmHardware.HWVersion.long.vmx-19 VMware Tools: Running, version:11333 (Current) After creating a quiesced snapshot, I found that it had two delta files(aka child disks) which is strange because only one delta file should be generated:. vCenter shows that the virtual machine is now using [d2]...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Static IP Customization in VSphere not working on Windows 10 Guest

I am trying to create a VM template for Windows 10 in my company's VSphere environment. On the machine I created for the template, I had set a static IP (not sure if this part matters or not) and set the hostname. After converting it to a template, I then try to create a VM with a static IP, but they always seem to default back to DHCP for some reason. The template VM has VMware tools installed, and I am checking the boxes for both operating system and hardware customization. Am I missing a step somewhere? I've tried this with Server 2022, 11 and 10 all with the same results. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Not able to change aspect ratio for ubuntu arm64

I have installed ubuntu server arm64 image with ubuntu-desktop on my MacBook pro 13 M1 but I am not able to change the aspect ratio, it always stays in 4:3 mode even after changing the VMware Fusion settings, is there any way to change the ratio?. 0 Kudos. 3 Replies.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy