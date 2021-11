Whoops, he did it again! Odell Cornelious Beckham is on the move again. This guy is absolutely unbelievable!. First, he is drafted by the New York Football Giants out of LSU. He plays there a few years and begins his professional football career as a total malcontent. As I said, he plays a few years in New York and wears out his welcome there.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO