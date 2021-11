Even publisher Square Enix had to admit on a recent earnings call that Marvel's Avengers had been "disappointing." Ever since launch the much-hyped superhero live-service game has been beset by woes, but the biggest and most damning is just that not many people want to play it anymore. This has resulted in tension for Crystal Dynamics as it tries to somehow work out a way to keep the game viable, while reacting like a scalded cat every time the fans it does have kick up. It's been fiddling with its systems, adding characters, and recently became available on GamePass—but the future looks bleak.

